Community members fighting against drive-thru graduations

CABARRUS COUNTY — A group of community members do not want to have drive-thru graduations this year and they took the time Monday night to let the Board of Education know.
This year Cabarrus County Schools has all of their graduations scheduled for June 11 and 12. They are all scheduled to be at Charlotte Motor Speedway though it is unclear if parents will be able to attend as all that has been posted on the district’s website is the date and times of the scheduled events.
Whether family and friends are able to attend or not several people spoke during Monday’s public comments section of the School Board meeting about why they don’t want to hold their graduations at the Speedway.
“As COVID numbers decrease and vaccinated people increase I am asking you to rethink what we can do to enhance graduation for seniors,” Sam Cochran, Senior Class President at Concord High School said. “I just played in the Concord/Kannapolis football game and we had approximately 1,500 spectators in the stands.
“Given this, I know we can do better than a graduation with Seniors riding around a track to receive a diploma.”
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Rowan-Salisbury Schools and Union County Public Schools are all planning to hold somewhat traditional graduations this year with limits on the numbers of guests who can attend. Kannapolis held an in-person graduation last year and there has been no announcement of a change in that plan for this year either.
Those facts have several members of the community questioning why CCS is planning for graduations at the Speedway.
“Cabarrus County Students are the only kids in the surrounding area that are not being allowed to have an-in person graduation,” Lisa Aldorasi, the mother of a Northwest Cabarrus Senior said. “Mecklenburg County, Rowan County, Iredell County and Guilford County are all having in person graduation on their football fields. Montgomery County is surveying families to see what they would prefer. Mooresville High School is even willing to hold two ceremonies in order to have in-person graduation. Cabarrus County High Schools had football this spring so clearly there is a way to work it out and stay within COVID guidelines and mandates.”
Numbers due to COVID-19 in Cabarrus County have been on a slight rise as of late as the percent positive of those tested for the virus rose to 6.4 percent as of last week, but that percentage is still cut in half from when it hit its pandemic high during the winter. It is also lower than it was at the time of last year’s graduation as the infection rate stood at 6.97 percent during graduation weekend.
It is true at that time the number of active cases was lower, but testing was being done at a third of the rate it is right now in the County so it is possible active cases at that time were higher than was actually being reported.
Additionally, as of April 13, more than 25 percent of the community had received their vaccine just from doses administered by the Cabarrus Health Alliance. More have been vaccinated by private companies, Atrium and Novant Health.
“Last year COVID was more widespread, now we are in a completely different situation,” Cochran said. “I am asking for us to think differently about graduation.”
While graduations are listed as scheduled for June 11 and 12 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the webpage indicating this also says there is “more information to come.”
It is unclear if the district can or will change its decision, but these members of the community are imploring them to at least consider it.
“Walking across the stage for graduation is a right of passage for every senior,” Cochran said. “Many of you can probably remember yourselves walking across the stage to receive a diploma. It is a physical action, a walking to a different phase of life, an iconic experience, a right of passage that everyone should experience.
“Sitting in a car and being handed a diploma does not replace it.”