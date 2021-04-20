Community members fighting against drive-thru graduations

Numbers due to COVID-19 in Cabarrus County have been on a slight rise as of late as the percent positive of those tested for the virus rose to 6.4 percent as of last week, but that percentage is still cut in half from when it hit its pandemic high during the winter. It is also lower than it was at the time of last year’s graduation as the infection rate stood at 6.97 percent during graduation weekend.

It is true at that time the number of active cases was lower, but testing was being done at a third of the rate it is right now in the County so it is possible active cases at that time were higher than was actually being reported.

Additionally, as of April 13, more than 25 percent of the community had received their vaccine just from doses administered by the Cabarrus Health Alliance. More have been vaccinated by private companies, Atrium and Novant Health.

“Last year COVID was more widespread, now we are in a completely different situation,” Cochran said. “I am asking for us to think differently about graduation.”