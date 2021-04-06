Concord-Afton Sunset Rotary club donates supply holders, supplies to CCS, KCS

CONCORD — Making sure students in the community have the supplies they need has always been important to the Concord-Afton Sunset Rotary Club and they have gone the extra mile this year with their service.
An annual sponsor of WSOC’s 9 School Tools project, the Concord-Afton Sunset Rotary Club recently applied for and received a $1,000 grant to purchase school supply holders and supplies.
“Along with a matching contribution from the Club, we were able to purchase 14 acrylic wall mounts and the associated 4,200 school supplies,” it was announced in a press release.
The 14 acrylic wall mounts were placed throughout Cabarrus County Schools and Kannapolis City Schools with their supplies doing their best to assure if a student needs something they will have somewhere in a hallway to get it.
“The goal is for students to independently obtain supplies that they may not be able to purchase,” the release reads. “With the upcoming 9 School Tools drive in August 2021, the holders will be replenished with supplies for the new school year.”
This will be the fourth year the Concord-Afton Sunset Rotary Club has sponsored the 9 Schools Tools drive supporting CCS and KCS.
More than 20,000 items were collected as part of the drive in 2018 and more than 30,000 in 2019. Their 2020 drive was a success as well even with restrictions put on gathering items with COVID-19 active in the area.
In the past they would rely heavily on donations at Wal-Mart where they would hand out shopping lists to customers and they would grab items on their way in. They were unable to do that in 2020 due to social distancing guidelines, but the event was still a success. The hope is to once again make it so this year.
Rotary Clubs aspire to provide "Service Above Self" as they engage in their local communities. The Concord-Afton Rotary Club meets on Tuesday evenings. More information can be found at http://www.aftonsunsetrotary.com/.