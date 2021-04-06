Concord-Afton Sunset Rotary club donates supply holders, supplies to CCS, KCS

CONCORD — Making sure students in the community have the supplies they need has always been important to the Concord-Afton Sunset Rotary Club and they have gone the extra mile this year with their service.

An annual sponsor of WSOC’s 9 School Tools project, the Concord-Afton Sunset Rotary Club recently applied for and received a $1,000 grant to purchase school supply holders and supplies.

“Along with a matching contribution from the Club, we were able to purchase 14 acrylic wall mounts and the associated 4,200 school supplies,” it was announced in a press release.

The 14 acrylic wall mounts were placed throughout Cabarrus County Schools and Kannapolis City Schools with their supplies doing their best to assure if a student needs something they will have somewhere in a hallway to get it.

“The goal is for students to independently obtain supplies that they may not be able to purchase,” the release reads. “With the upcoming 9 School Tools drive in August 2021, the holders will be replenished with supplies for the new school year.”

This will be the fourth year the Concord-Afton Sunset Rotary Club has sponsored the 9 Schools Tools drive supporting CCS and KCS.