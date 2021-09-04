Concord High junior going out of her way to make new students feel welcome

“I discovered a lot of things about myself while being alone and doing online school,” she said. “It’s really hard because I wasn’t allowed to go see my friends. I wasn’t allowed to go hang out with other people. Getting in touch with teachers was really hard and it was just really hard for me. So when I was talking to my mom about it and we discussed this idea and we brought it up, we were like, ‘We have to do this when we come back to school, we are going to do it.’ It didn’t matter what it took, I was going to talk to everyone, send tons of emails, I was going to get it done and I did.”

Margaret Jane still has a lot of work to do. She hopes to lead the Junior Civitan Club this year while also finishing up her CAS Project and helping her sister, who is an incoming freshman, acclimate to high school life. But she knows she’s not the only one dealing with what she is. That is why she wanted to make sure she could give help where she could. Because there is so much help to be given.

“I know I’ve struggled, I know all my friends have struggled, it’s been a really hard year for everyone,” she said. “So I just know this would bring some positivity back to our school.”

She continued: “I really wanted to make (this) a big thing at our school. You’re not alone. You have a place here. The teachers are there for you, other students are there for you, your friends are there for you, everyone is there for you. Just reach out to people and they’ll be there.”