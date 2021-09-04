Concord High junior going out of her way to make new students feel welcome

CONCORD — Margaret Jane Rett wasn’t sure what going back to high school was going to feel like. She was among the several thousand students who elected to spend the entire 2020-21 school year working from home and hadn’t been on campus for school for more than 17 months when she walked inside of Concord High School in August.
She knew she wasn’t alone though. A large number of students across Cabarrus County Schools chose to go virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year and getting back to traditional schooling was going to be a shock for a lot of them. Margaret Jane wanted to do something about all of this.
She wanted to let freshmen going to high school for the first time to feel welcome, she wanted sophomores who were never even on campus for their freshmen years to feel like they had a place, and she wanted to get involved again as well. That is why she decided to start her “You Are Not Alone” project from Day 1 of the new school year.
“Since the pandemic I noticed that it has been a struggle for people and it’s been really hard,” she said in a Zoom call Friday afternoon. “So going back to the school year and everyone coming back I wanted to do something that would be big and impactful and everyone would remember it.”
She actually started working on something even before her project to make sure the school’s incoming freshmen would feel involved walking onto campus starting in August.
During the four-day Spider Camp which kicked off on Aug. 9, Rett decided to make goodie cups and give them out to all of the freshmen who came to the camp. The bags had candy, pencils and stickers for all of the students. It was just a way to say, “Hey, you are welcome here.” But Rett had her eyes on something more meant for the long run.
Sometime around the end of last school year, she contacted Concord High School’s International Baccalaureate (I.B.) Program Coordinator Marie Deal and proposed doing something big to make the students coming back onto campus to start the next year feel welcome. Initially she wanted to do a mural, but the logistics were a bit hard to iron out, so she ultimately decided to get a banner printed with the words “You Are Not Alone” emblazoned across it. She set that banner up on the tennis courts in the student parking lot the day before school started so each and every student walking into the school can know there are people there for them, whether that is for academic help or whatever else they might need.
“That banner is great for all kids to see as they come back,” Mrs. Deal said in a phone call Saturday. “Because yeah, it’s exciting to have a whole fresh new school year, but there are still a lot of kids and teachers who are just struggling to get back at it. With the news and hearing about other schools, it’s just challenging. And the fact that we’re not all alone, we’re all feeling that way, that has really gotten us through the past 18 months of this pandemic.”
To say the last 18 months haven’t been normal would be an understatement. Students have been working both at school and from home, they have been required to wear masks, sports seasons have been changed, and children have been told repeatedly to be careful in everything they do because of their safety and for the safety of others.
This has resulted in struggles both socially and academically for students at Concord High, according to Mrs. Deal, but it has also resulted in other inconveniences many didn’t think of when schools initially shut down in Cabarrus County as educational buildings back in March 2020.
“Some of my seniors, they’re just now getting their license because the Driver’s Ed backlog is just so deep that I’ve got 18-year-olds finally getting their license,” Mrs. Deal said. “So it’s just an untraditional high school experience for all of them.”
Normalcy is something schools in Cabarrus County have simply not had over the last 18 months, but a sense of normalcy is what Margaret Jane is hoping to give to her fellow students with her “You Are Not Alone” campaign. Her brother and sister, Thelen and Macklin, started the Junior Civitan Club back in 2017 and Margaret Jane hopes to get the Club back up and running at full force in the new school year. As part of her “You Are Not Alone” campaign alongside the Junior Civitan Club, she hopes to hold luncheons for teachers and staff to show their appreciation throughout the year as well as other events for students such as a “Trunk or Treat” they are planning around Halloween.
And as Margaret Jane and her fellow I.B. and Junior Civitan Club members work throughout the year to do their best to help students who may be struggling, the teachers and staff are also excited to lend their support.
“We have an amazing support staff at Concord to help our kids as they have returned to some sort of normalcy,” Mrs. Deal said.
That staff will help as much as they can as Margaret Jane is also planning to use her campaign to fulfill her requirements for the I.B. Program’s Creativity, Activity, Service (CAS) project which all students must complete as juniors and seniors over the course of a 30-day span at some point during the year.
The project exemplifies exactly what the program is looking for, according to Mrs. Deal, and they can’t wait to see what she can get done with it.
“We’re looking forward to Margaret Jane really leading the Civitan Club throughout this year to embrace the ‘You are not alone mission,’” she said.
For Margaret Jane, she does want to finish up her project requirements, but this was something more than that. She wanted to have a positive impact on her school as many students have struggled over the last year and a half.
Students across the country have been asked to do something no other students have been in a very, very long time. There have been challenges that have come with that. Margaret Jane learned that first hand.
“I discovered a lot of things about myself while being alone and doing online school,” she said. “It’s really hard because I wasn’t allowed to go see my friends. I wasn’t allowed to go hang out with other people. Getting in touch with teachers was really hard and it was just really hard for me. So when I was talking to my mom about it and we discussed this idea and we brought it up, we were like, ‘We have to do this when we come back to school, we are going to do it.’ It didn’t matter what it took, I was going to talk to everyone, send tons of emails, I was going to get it done and I did.”
Margaret Jane still has a lot of work to do. She hopes to lead the Junior Civitan Club this year while also finishing up her CAS Project and helping her sister, who is an incoming freshman, acclimate to high school life. But she knows she’s not the only one dealing with what she is. That is why she wanted to make sure she could give help where she could. Because there is so much help to be given.
“I know I’ve struggled, I know all my friends have struggled, it’s been a really hard year for everyone,” she said. “So I just know this would bring some positivity back to our school.”
She continued: “I really wanted to make (this) a big thing at our school. You’re not alone. You have a place here. The teachers are there for you, other students are there for you, your friends are there for you, everyone is there for you. Just reach out to people and they’ll be there.”