Tori Hunt was selected to join the 2023 Nautilus Education Program.

Hunt is an Earth & Environmental Science and Physical Science teacher at Concord High School.

Exploration Trust announced Hunt is one of the 16 educators who were selected earlier this year to join the upcoming Nautilus Expedition as Science Communication Fellow.

Hunt will bring her unique perspective and professional experience while representing her community.

According to Nautilus Expedition, the Science Communication Fellowship immerses formal and informal educators and artists in the Corps of Exploration as expedition communicators. Fellows play a vital role in supporting the mission of Ocean Exploration Trust by incorporating the excitement of ocean exploration, science, technology, engineering, and math into their schools, organizations, and communities and sharing it with a global audience via the Nautilus Live website.

Fellows become ambassadors for exploration, delivering personal accounts, expedition operations, and daily life at sea to varied audiences through live audio commentary online, ship-to-shore broadcasts, local events, and creative instruction within their home classrooms, schools, organizations, and communities.