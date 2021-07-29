Concord High's Josh Yow receives prestigious national award for supporting students during pandemic

In a story in the press release one student, nicknamed Marcus to protected his identity, came from a low-income household and his father is incarcerated. Yow though spent time with him and worked with him helping him keep up with his assignments when school resumed in person earlier this year.

Marcus took his GPA from 0.7 to making the A/B Honor Roll. This was while Marcus was working 30 hours a week to supplement his family’s income and pay household bills. He is set to enter his senior year in a strong position academically and plans to pursue a degree in Business Administration after graduation.

“We were delighted to see Mr. Yow receive national recognition for the work he’s been doing with our students throughout the pandemic,” Jill Cox, President and CEO of Communities in Schools of North Carolina which runs JNCG, said in the release. “Not only did 100 percent of his students walk across the graduation stage, they are continuing to work and fill critical job vacancies in our economy. Thanks to Mr. Yow, our students have the promise of a strong career path, post-secondary training or military service ahead of them. His dedication to student success is what it is going to take to help students recover from the pandemic, stay inspired to finish school and continue to be a valuable part of our future workforce.”