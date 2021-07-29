Concord High's Josh Yow receives prestigious national award for supporting students during pandemic

CONCORD — Jobs for North Carolina’s Graduates (JNCG) College and Career Specialist Josh Yow was recently recognized with the organization’s Peak Performer Award.
Yow, who works at Concord High School and has been a part of the JNCG program for four years, was recognized for his success in helping his students overcome some of the highest barriers to success in the nation.
Of the 17 seniors Yow worked with during the 2020-21 school year — most of whom come from low-income or single-parent homes and must work to supplement their family’s income, according to a release from JNCG — all walked across the graduation stage earning their diplomas.
According to JNCG, not a single student Yow worked with in his class dropped out of high school despite the barriers their families faced in addition to the stress and uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic which resulted in massive unemployment across the state of North Carolina.
“So many of the students I work with — people just write them off,” Yow said in the release. “They slap labels on them and don’t see how intelligent they are, how capable they are of achieving great things if someone will just believe in them and give them the support they need.”
In addition to the work Yow did with the Class of 2021, his remaining students — high school juniors — improved their grades with his support.
In a story in the press release one student, nicknamed Marcus to protected his identity, came from a low-income household and his father is incarcerated. Yow though spent time with him and worked with him helping him keep up with his assignments when school resumed in person earlier this year.
Marcus took his GPA from 0.7 to making the A/B Honor Roll. This was while Marcus was working 30 hours a week to supplement his family’s income and pay household bills. He is set to enter his senior year in a strong position academically and plans to pursue a degree in Business Administration after graduation.
“We were delighted to see Mr. Yow receive national recognition for the work he’s been doing with our students throughout the pandemic,” Jill Cox, President and CEO of Communities in Schools of North Carolina which runs JNCG, said in the release. “Not only did 100 percent of his students walk across the graduation stage, they are continuing to work and fill critical job vacancies in our economy. Thanks to Mr. Yow, our students have the promise of a strong career path, post-secondary training or military service ahead of them. His dedication to student success is what it is going to take to help students recover from the pandemic, stay inspired to finish school and continue to be a valuable part of our future workforce.”
JNCG programs are proven to work with the majority of students graduating and entering college or the workforce:
- 95 percent of JNCG seniors graduated in 2021
- 62 percent of JNCG students are working PT or FT while attending high school
- 51 percent of JNCG graduates go directly into the workforce or the military after graduation
- 10 percent of JNCG students attend community college or university after graduation
CISNC and its Jobs for North Carolina’s Graduates program is always looking for employer partners to join them in helping vulnerable students overcome barriers and carve out a bright future for themselves. For more info visit: www.cisnc.org