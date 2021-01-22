 Skip to main content
Correction to this week's story on Cabarrus County BOE's response to statement from local group
Correction to this week's story on Cabarrus County BOE's response to statement from local group

In the story entitled: “Cabarrus school board responds to statement questioning return to Plan B,” it was indicated the School Board voted unanimously to move into Plan B at a Jan. 11 meeting, but no official vote was taken.

In clarification of a story released in the Independent Tribune online Thursday and in Friday’s paper, the Cabarrus County Board of Education did not take a vote on moving back into Plan B on Jan. 19 at last week’s meeting.

There was no need to take a vote as the original 5-2 vote to move to Plan C in December included a provision that the district would move to Plan B on Jan. 19.

Board Member Carolyn Carpenter did make a motion to move into Plan C for another three weeks at the Jan. 11 meeting, but that did not receive a second so no official vote was taken.

Carpenter also expressed concern with moving back to Plan B at a Jan. 14 Called Meeting.

The original story has been corrected and we apologize for the error.

