Correction to this week's story on Cabarrus County BOE's response to statement from local group

In clarification of a story released in the Independent Tribune online Thursday and in Friday’s paper, the Cabarrus County Board of Education did not take a vote on moving back into Plan B on Jan. 19 at last week’s meeting.

In the story entitled: “Cabarrus school board responds to statement questioning return to Plan B,” it was indicated the School Board voted unanimously to move into Plan B at a Jan. 11 meeting, but no official vote was taken.

There was no need to take a vote as the original 5-2 vote to move to Plan C in December included a provision that the district would move to Plan B on Jan. 19.

Board Member Carolyn Carpenter did make a motion to move into Plan C for another three weeks at the Jan. 11 meeting, but that did not receive a second so no official vote was taken.

Carpenter also expressed concern with moving back to Plan B at a Jan. 14 Called Meeting.

The original story has been corrected and we apologize for the error.