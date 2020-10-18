County health officials conducting contact tracing after positive COVID tests in CCS

CABARRUS COUNTY — Contact tracing is ongoing at Northwest Cabarrus High School after a couple of positive COVID-19 tests popped up among student workout groups this week.
Students have been working out on campus since Sept. 14 as the district has taken a phased approach in bringing coaches and children back to school for activities.
Several Fine Arts are on campus right now too as Theatre Ensembles and practice began Sept. while Band began work Oct. 12.
“The health and safety of our students and staff is extremely important,” Ronnye Boone, Cabarrus County Schools Director of Communications and Public Information said in an email Sunday afternoon. “Cabarrus County Schools is following the guidance of Cabarrus Health Alliance (CHA) to identify anyone who has been in close contact with individuals who test positive for COVID-19. Those identified as close contacts have been contacted by CHA.”
Cabarrus County Schools voted 4-3 at a meeting two weeks ago to bring all students back under Governor Roy Cooper’s Plan B starting Monday.
The district has been operating fully remote to start the year, but students will be on campus two times per week starting tomorrow.
Preparations have been taking place for months as CCS was doing all it could to be ready for a school board vote which would bring back students and staff.
Social distancing signs have been put up as well as partitions for front office staff. The district has purchased masks for every student as well as a more than adequate amount of hand sanitizer. Cleaning on campus has been extensive as well even though staff have been the only ones allowed on campus to start the year.
The district would not identify officially how many people have been infected with COVID-19 or who the individuals infected were due to privacy laws.
“Our district is following cleaning protocols and will properly disinfect and sanitize the impacted areas according to recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and Cabarrus Health Alliance,” Boone wrote.
A return to Plan B has been met with mixed reactions. Originally, the Board of Education voted 4-3 to bring students in kindergarten through third grade back under Plan A at a meeting three weeks ago, but that vote was changed two weeks ago to be Plan B for everyone.
A petition reached more than 1,000 signatures asking for a return to the original selection of Plan A while nearly 70 percent (68.8) of all families replied to a survey given out by the district saying they wanted their students to return in Plan A.
However, there were obviously more than 30 percent of families who wanted to stay in Plan C and there have been some emotional responses on both sides. Board of Education member Carolyn Carpenter even said she received an email wishing she got COVID-19 due to the fact she voted originally to bring students back under Plan A.
Additionally, several teachers have had their petitions denied to work remotely due to concerns over their health either because of pre-existing conditions or the fact that they are in the at-risk category, and there is concern among some that they should be able to work remotely.
“It’s not about not wanting to return, it’s about how can they do it and not be put in danger?” Crystal Swayze, a parent of a CCS student, said. “If we have thousands of students fully remote, why can’t we have these at-risk teachers remote with them in a safe manner?”
