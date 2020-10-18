County health officials conducting contact tracing after positive COVID tests in CCS

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Social distancing signs have been put up as well as partitions for front office staff. The district has purchased masks for every student as well as a more than adequate amount of hand sanitizer. Cleaning on campus has been extensive as well even though staff have been the only ones allowed on campus to start the year.

The district would not identify officially how many people have been infected with COVID-19 or who the individuals infected were due to privacy laws.

“Our district is following cleaning protocols and will properly disinfect and sanitize the impacted areas according to recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and Cabarrus Health Alliance,” Boone wrote.

A return to Plan B has been met with mixed reactions. Originally, the Board of Education voted 4-3 to bring students in kindergarten through third grade back under Plan A at a meeting three weeks ago, but that vote was changed two weeks ago to be Plan B for everyone.

A petition reached more than 1,000 signatures asking for a return to the original selection of Plan A while nearly 70 percent (68.8) of all families replied to a survey given out by the district saying they wanted their students to return in Plan A.