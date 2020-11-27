Cox Mill Juniors aim to raise $100,000 for cancer research in 2021

One poll done by CBS in 2017 showed 54 percent of Americans have had someone in their family diagnosed with cancer. Leckinger and Voelsing would be included in that percentage.

Leckinger’s father was was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma in 2017 — he has since gone into remission — while Voelsing’s great-grandmother died of cancer two years ago. Raising money for cancer research is very personal for both of them.

“This was definitely super close to our family and my dad, and I definitely think because of L.L.S.’s research and all of the stuff like ‘Students of the Year,’ I think that’s why he was able to go into remission and that’s why so many others are able to do that too because of the great work that they’re doing,” Leckinger said. “That’s definitely the motivating factor for me to go and help all these other people because of what L.L.S. is doing.”

Voelsing also saw the tragedy of childhood cancer when he was growing up.

“One of my classmates in elementary school, one of my good friends, he passed away from a rare form of cancer, so that was my ‘why’ for joining,” he said. “It was for them. And to help other kids so they don’t have to go through this.”