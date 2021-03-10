Cox Mill juniors shatter fundraising goals in LLS Student of the Year Campaign

CONCORD — Ava Leckinger and Andrew Voelsing raised more than five times what they committed to in The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Student of the Year Campaign.
The Cox Mill juniors were nominated to compete in the Society’s annual event which aims to raise funds for cancer research in honor of children who are blood cancer survivors. Before the event began in January, Leckinger and Voelsing committed to raising more than $20,000 in the campaign. When the event came to an end earlier this month, the Cox Mill students — along with 23 other team members — had raised $101,700. Together the 23 teams competing in Charlotte raised more than $1.7 million nearly doubling last year’s total of around $900,000.
“It was such an amazing moment at the gala,” Leckinger said in a Zoom call Tuesday. “We were all getting super anxious, me and Andrew were texting super anxiously, and to hear the final number, to see it pop up on the screen, the $1.7 million, everyone was truly speechless. That’s an amazing amount of lives that we’re going to change with that amount of money.”
The winning team in the region raised more than $200,000 while 14 raised $50,000 or more. Leckinger on her own raised more than $30,000 and that — in addition to showing leadership as well as exemplifying just what the campaign is all about — earned her the LLS Student of the Year Campaign Mission Award.
Between Leckinger and Voelsing alone, the two students raised more than $40,000 and had four team members amass more than $5,000. Of the 23 people who volunteered to help the pair 16 raised more than $1,000. The team did all of that despite things going far from according to plan.
“A lot went completely different than we had anticipated back in October,” Voelsing said. “Not much stayed the same in our plan. Our course of action really changed up multiple times during the campaign and that was one of the (biggest) learning curve(s) for us was being able to roll with it.”
One of the biggest sources of revenue Leckinger and Voelsing planned to get during the campaign was through sponsorships, but of the 18 targets they had in mind only four panned out.
Ultimately only $5,500 of what they raised came from sponsorships. Where their best revenue streams ultimately came from was individuals in the surrounding community. When the event wrapped up with a virtual gala earlier this month Leckinger and Voelsing had received donations from 1,012 individuals throughout the area. And while the two did combine to raise more than $40,000 on their own that means the other 19 active team members helping them out collected more than $60,000.
“We had some really, really great team members and I think that’s probably our biggest success throughout this campaign was picking a lot of team members and picking good team members who we were able to rely on,” Voelsing said.
This campaign was unlike any of the previous ones the LLS had run in Charlotte. With the COVID-19 pandemic at its height in the state when the event officially began Jan. 17, teams had to get creative not only in how they raised their money but also how they connected with those who were helping them out.
Voelsing and Leckinger had helpers from Cox Mill High School, Cannon School and Mallard Creek just to name a few. They weren’t able to gather like they would like in a normal time, so they had to make sure to touch base by phone or Zoom or email as often as they could. It was a challenge but one Leckinger said they got a lot out of.
“I think a lot of the other teams didn’t have a lot of team members so I think that was one of our biggest successes, just choosing the right people and that also helped us learn to be better leaders,” she said. “We’re just kids right? And they’re just kids, and some adults (too), so learning to become leaders (was a great experience).”
The pair asked their team for a lot because no one who helped them was obligated to do so. Despite that they estimate to have amassed more than 1,000 hours working on the campaign between them and their team and more than 500 hours of that came from the team alone. Making sure to be able to see their team as often as possible helped them out the most.
“They were volunteers so they didn’t have any incentive to be raising money for us other than they wanted to help us, so we needed to make it easy for them and help them as much as we could to achieve those goals,” Voelsing said. “And once they started seeing us then they got motivated on their own.”
All of their teamwork and effort led to the raising of more than $95,000 leading up to the final event of the campaign. While they had blown past their committed goal of $20,000 they were in sight of an even loftier target they set of $100,000.
They weren’t sure if they were going to be able to get it, but once they saw they were at $95,000 during the virtual end-of-year event they weren’t going to be denied. And Voelsing’s mom made sure to help out in a creative way on her own during the silent auction which helped raise money at the end of the campaign.
“My mom was making bids on all the auction items so she could drive the prices up,” Voelsing said with a laugh. “She ended up driving up one of the auction items up $800 from where it was because she kept bidding on it.”
That final push — with a subtle assist from Mrs. Voelsing’s creative bidding— helped them blow more than $1,000 past their highest target of $100,000. They didn’t win the competition, but honestly, it didn’t really matter.
“We were proud going into the ceremony, we had talked about it, we didn’t expect to win really, and at that point it didn’t really matter whether we won or not because at a certain point it clicked,” Voelsing said. “You’re doing this to raise money for cancer, so who cares whether you win or not? You raised $100,000 for cancer, that’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a high schooler. So it was just a cool thing to be a part of.”
Last year the state of North Carolina raised more than $3 million as part of the LLS Student of the Year Campaign. With more than $1.7 million coming from Charlotte alone this year, the hope is that number is going to be eclipsed dramatically.
The total numbers from North Carolina and nationally have not been announced yet, but if the Charlotte numbers are any indication this year’s event has been a tremendous success and one both of the Cox Mill juniors can look back on and truly feel as if they’ve made an impact.
“That’s $1.7 million just from our city alone, and this is the third, fourth year of the campaign and they’ve already grown to $1.7 million and I was just thinking about, ‘What have high school students like us raised across the country?’ It has to be close to $20 million. That’s just absolutely crazy,” Voelsing said. “One of the things I talked about with my dad during the campaign was that, we’ve seen it in the past year with the COVID vaccine, with enough money they were able to make a COVID vaccine in less than a year, so that kind of gives us hope that the one thing stopping us curing cancer is money and the fact that us and a bunch of other high school students raised $1.7 million, that’s pretty crazy, that’s a big dent.”