Cox Mill juniors shatter fundraising goals in LLS Student of the Year Campaign

This campaign was unlike any of the previous ones the LLS had run in Charlotte. With the COVID-19 pandemic at its height in the state when the event officially began Jan. 17, teams had to get creative not only in how they raised their money but also how they connected with those who were helping them out.

Voelsing and Leckinger had helpers from Cox Mill High School, Cannon School and Mallard Creek just to name a few. They weren’t able to gather like they would like in a normal time, so they had to make sure to touch base by phone or Zoom or email as often as they could. It was a challenge but one Leckinger said they got a lot out of.

“I think a lot of the other teams didn’t have a lot of team members so I think that was one of our biggest successes, just choosing the right people and that also helped us learn to be better leaders,” she said. “We’re just kids right? And they’re just kids, and some adults (too), so learning to become leaders (was a great experience).”

The pair asked their team for a lot because no one who helped them was obligated to do so. Despite that they estimate to have amassed more than 1,000 hours working on the campaign between them and their team and more than 500 hours of that came from the team alone. Making sure to be able to see their team as often as possible helped them out the most.