Decisions matter - choices led to the NFL instead of prison

That one decision was possibly the difference between the NFL and jail.

“On this particular day as he was riding and smoking his weed, he had his drugs in the car, he had that gun,” Crosby said. “As he skipped school that day he ran a stop sign, and as he ran the stop sign he got pulled over by a police officer. As he gets pulled over the police get out of the car, my friend pulls up and as the police officer gets out of the car and approaches his car he puts him on a high-speed chase.”

He continued: “It went from a stop sign and him probably getting a ticket…to now the police are trying to figure out, ‘Why is this young person putting me on this high-speed chase?’…Finally, my friend ends up pulling over really fast, getting out of the car and now he’s running, and as he starts to run, remember that gun he had in the car with him, well he took that gun with him.

“And as he’s running the police are chasing him, telling him to stop and they’re trying to figure out what’s going on. Well my friend pulls out that gun and he starts shooting at the police and as he starts shooting at the police one of the officers was shot in the face and died that day.”

Crosby’s friend was eventually arrested and spent 30 years in jail. Had Cliff been with him who knows what his future would have looked like?