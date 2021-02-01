Dr. Chip Buckwell to retire as Superintendent of Kannapolis City Schools

“Dr. Buckwell is leaving huge shoes to fill,” Kannapolis Board of Education Chair Todd Adams said in the release. “During his time as superintendent he has done a tremendous job leading and growing KCS. His dedication and commitment to KCS, especially since the start of the pandemic, have been tireless and unwavering.

“He has built relationships and gained respect with local and state leaders all while building a strong and devoted team within the district. I don't know that you can find another superintendent in NC, or possibly the USA, that has worn as many hats in one district as Dr. Buckwell has in Kannapolis. His experience at every level helps him relate to and understand our staff, students, and community. There isn't a bigger cheerleader for KCS and its students. The entire board wishes Dr. Buckwell a long, healthy, and enjoyable retirement. He deserves it.”

The Board of Education will begin planning for Dr. Buckwell’s replacement at their regular February monthly meeting.

“On a personal note, I consider my time working with Dr. Buckwell to be an honor and think of him as a friend,” Adams said. “I’m truly going to miss working with him.”

When asked about his retirement, Dr. Buckwell said, “I plan on sitting around for a while after retiring and breathing in the lack of emails and texts. But mostly I will be watching you all grow and help KCS become its best. I believe in my KCS.”