Dr. Chip Buckwell to retire as Superintendent of Kannapolis City Schools

KANNAPOLIS — Superintendent Dr. Daron “Chip” Buckwell will retire from Kannapolis City Schools on June 30 after 37 years in public education, the district announced in a press release Monday.
“People talk about pathways; how they got ‘here’. I can assure you I did not envision this pathway from 1985 to today,” Buckwell said in a press release. “In 1985 I walked into the administrative office building at KCS in “coach gear” for an interview that would change my life.”
He continued: “I met my wife in KCS, and have had two children who know what it means to Be A Wonder and always know that Wonders Never Cease.”
Buckwell joined KCS in 1985 and has served as a teacher, dropout prevention coordinator, director of student services, director of testing, principal and assistant superintendent. He was named the Superintendent in 2016 and the Regional Superintendent of the Year in 2019.
“If there is a 36-year legacy that I hope I have left with KCS, it is the people; it’s never about the stuff,” he said.
Before his time with KCS he served as a teacher in Kinston, NC for two years. In a press release about his retirement it says he “has been a major catalyst for Kannapolis City Schools’ innovative magnet programs, career and technical education opportunities, and increased student achievement. In addition to his extensive contributions to Kannapolis City Schools, he has also been a strong advocate for students, staff and community at the regional, state and federal levels. His impact has been remarkable and far-reaching.”
“Dr. Buckwell is leaving huge shoes to fill,” Kannapolis Board of Education Chair Todd Adams said in the release. “During his time as superintendent he has done a tremendous job leading and growing KCS. His dedication and commitment to KCS, especially since the start of the pandemic, have been tireless and unwavering.
“He has built relationships and gained respect with local and state leaders all while building a strong and devoted team within the district. I don't know that you can find another superintendent in NC, or possibly the USA, that has worn as many hats in one district as Dr. Buckwell has in Kannapolis. His experience at every level helps him relate to and understand our staff, students, and community. There isn't a bigger cheerleader for KCS and its students. The entire board wishes Dr. Buckwell a long, healthy, and enjoyable retirement. He deserves it.”
The Board of Education will begin planning for Dr. Buckwell’s replacement at their regular February monthly meeting.
“On a personal note, I consider my time working with Dr. Buckwell to be an honor and think of him as a friend,” Adams said. “I’m truly going to miss working with him.”
When asked about his retirement, Dr. Buckwell said, “I plan on sitting around for a while after retiring and breathing in the lack of emails and texts. But mostly I will be watching you all grow and help KCS become its best. I believe in my KCS.”