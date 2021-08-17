Dr. John Kopicki sworn in as Superintendent of Cabarrus County Schools

Dr. John Kopicki was sworn in as the new Superintendent of Cabarrus County Schools at a Special Called Meeting on Monday night. Kopicki replaces Brian Schultz who was named the interim Superintendent of the district following the retirement of Chris Lowder in February.
“I’d like to thank the Cabarrus County Board of Education for putting their faith and trust in me,” Dr. Kopicki said. “I assure you that I will work faithfully with them and collaboratively to continue to form a good team environment (where) we work together for the betterment of the County schools and all the students here."
Dr. Kopicki comes to Cabarrus County following a stint as Superintendent at Central Bucks School District in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Education from Marywood University, a Masters Degree in Educational Leadership and Administration from the same school and a Doctorate of Education in Educational Leadership and Administration from Temple University.
“I’d like to thank the teachers who are the bedrock of this community who go to work every single day and help our children and I give you my promise that I will work faithfully with you to make sure you have what you need to be successful in the classroom and to help our children succeed,” he said. “I thank you for your dedication, especially in particular this last year which I know was extremely difficult and stressful for all teachers across the country.”
Monday’s meeting was not solely to swear in Dr. Kopicki, though that was the sole original intention. The Board of Education also called the meeting to discuss the masking situation in the school district following a recent rise in COVID-19 numbers in Cabarrus County and the state of North Carolina as a whole.
The Board discussed the possibility of requiring masks at last week’s meeting, but decided they would wait until Dr. Kopicki was sworn in Monday before making a decision. They ultimately voted 5-2 in favor of requiring masks following the new Superintendent’s recommendation to do so.
The Board of Education will discuss the masking situation again at next month’s business meeting. Additionally, they will call the Task Force together to come up with metrics for when students should wear masks and when they should not.
Board members were highly complimentary of Dr. Kopicki on Monday night not only for how he conducted himself in the interview process, but also for making his recommendation.
“I would just like to take this opportunity to thank the new Superintendent for making a recommendation,” Board Member Tim Furr said. “Whether I agree with it or not at least he’s got guts enough to make a recommendation.”
Beyond his actions Monday night, other Board members all expressed excitement about the prospect of working with him.
“I appreciate your opening statement, I think that was great, it got us off on a good foot and a good start and I appreciate it,” Rob Walter said.
“I’ve been nothing but impressed every time we’ve gotten the opportunity to talk to you,” Laura Blackwell added. “It’s nice to finally get to see you in person. We are happy that you are bringing your wife down here and you guys are going to start life in Cabarrus County and we are happy to introduce you to all the folks around the County and get you involved.”