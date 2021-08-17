Dr. John Kopicki sworn in as Superintendent of Cabarrus County Schools

Monday’s meeting was not solely to swear in Dr. Kopicki, though that was the sole original intention. The Board of Education also called the meeting to discuss the masking situation in the school district following a recent rise in COVID-19 numbers in Cabarrus County and the state of North Carolina as a whole.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Board discussed the possibility of requiring masks at last week’s meeting, but decided they would wait until Dr. Kopicki was sworn in Monday before making a decision. They ultimately voted 5-2 in favor of requiring masks following the new Superintendent’s recommendation to do so.

Cabarrus County Board of Education goes back to requiring masks in schools The Board of Education will discuss the masking situation again at next month’s business meeting. Additionally, they will call the Task Force together to come up with metrics for when students should wear masks and when they should not.

Board members were highly complimentary of Dr. Kopicki on Monday night not only for how he conducted himself in the interview process, but also for making his recommendation.

“I would just like to take this opportunity to thank the new Superintendent for making a recommendation,” Board Member Tim Furr said. “Whether I agree with it or not at least he’s got guts enough to make a recommendation.”

Beyond his actions Monday night, other Board members all expressed excitement about the prospect of working with him.

“I appreciate your opening statement, I think that was great, it got us off on a good foot and a good start and I appreciate it,” Rob Walter said.

“I’ve been nothing but impressed every time we’ve gotten the opportunity to talk to you,” Laura Blackwell added. “It’s nice to finally get to see you in person. We are happy that you are bringing your wife down here and you guys are going to start life in Cabarrus County and we are happy to introduce you to all the folks around the County and get you involved.”