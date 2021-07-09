Driving change with an impact wrench: Brehanna Daniels is breaking barriers and promoting diversity in NASCAR

“There I am, sitting behind a practice wheel, thinking, ‘How am I going to learn this?’ There are five lug nuts, and it’s my job to get them on and off in a second. During training, my hands were so sore I had to put them in a sink full of ice every night,” she said. “But it all paid off, and being a point guard was great preparation. You have to be patient, poised and use quick hand speed. All of that came in handy, because I have to do this job correctly at all times. I can’t have a tire rolling down pit road.”

Daniels has been breaking barriers in the historically white, male-dominated NASCAR community, including becoming the first Black woman to join a pit crew for the Daytona 500 in 2019. Although she has faced scrutiny and doubters, she says NASCAR is working hard to create a more inclusive environment.

“It is definitely rewarding, the fact that I am breaking barriers. I love knowing that little girls and boys who look like me want to be a part of the sport now,” she said. “Parents send me videos and say, ‘My daughter wants to be like you.’ I did not set out to be part of NASCAR, but now it’s my role.”