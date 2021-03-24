ECU medical students -- including A.L. Brown graduate -- celebrate Match Day with drive-thru event

Fourth-year medical students at East Carolina University’s Brody School of Medicine learned on Friday where they will spend the next several years of their lives.
As part of the annual Match Day event, medical students across the United States were notified at noon – through letters or emails – where they will be completing their residency training.
ECU usually hosts the highly anticipated Match Day ceremony in the Brody Auditorium in front of family, friends and faculty. For a second straight year, however, the COVID-19 pandemic forced Brody’s medical students to celebrate the occasion differently.
Even without the traditional celebration – and despite inclement weather – the day’s excitement rang from ECU’s Health Sciences Campus as dozens of faculty and staff cheered as the students drove up to receive their envelopes.
Some were holding signs and ringing cowbells, while others lined up in front of the Brody Medical Sciences Building to congratulate each of the students as they drove by.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has brought unique challenges and experiences to our educational program. Through it all we have been able to keep the class of 2021 moving to graduate on time,” Dr. Kendall Campbell, Brody’s senior associate dean for academic affairs, said in a press release. “Today as we celebrate Match Day with them, we are so very excited and happy to see their resilience and encourage their transition into their next phase of training.”
In keeping with Brody’s mission to address North Carolina’s need for more primary care physicians, more than 58 percent of the soon-to-be residents – all of whom are from North Carolina – will be entering primary care residencies. This includes 14 students in family medicine, 13 in internal medicine, 10 in pediatrics and eight in obstetrics and gynecology.
Thirty-five percent will remain in North Carolina to complete residencies including one graduate of A.L. Brown High School.
Brandon Fox, a first-generation college graduate from Kannapolis, received a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology from East Carolina University in 2015 and then decided to pursue a career in medicine after spending time working as an occupational therapist.
“I really enjoyed working with people and wanted to learn more about the patients I was treating from a therapeutic standpoint,” he said.
While at Brody, Fox said he was drawn to emergency medicine.
“A lot of it, to be honest, was the people I worked with at ECU and in our emergency department. I just felt my personality meshed well with the people down there,” he said. “And I liked the fast-paced nature of emergency medicine, where you never really know what is coming through the door and you have to be the one who starts the diagnostic process.”
Because of how comfortable he felt with the team at ECU and Vidant Medical Center, as well as the fact he could not complete rotations at other hospitals due to the pandemic, Fox said his top choice was to stay in Greenville for residency.
“My family and I have lived here since 2014, so I’ve kind of grown attached to Greenville. My wife, Brittenee, has a good job here and my son, Connor, is in daycare here and he’s made some good friends,” he said.
Even if he were to match to an out-of-state residency program, Fox said that he would definitely come back to North Carolina to practice medicine.
“It’s very important for me to serve the people here. I know the disparities that are prevalent within our communities, and I feel like I would be able to help remedy some of those,” he said. “I come from a lower middle-class family, so I feel like one of my strongest traits is being able to relate to people and their situation when explaining our management plan with them.”
Fox was one of 27 Brody students who matched to residency programs in North Carolina this year and one of six who matched at Vidant Medical Center and ECU. Since 2014, Brody has matched 214 students to residency programs in North Carolina, with 79 of those students staying in Greenville.