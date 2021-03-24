ECU medical students -- including A.L. Brown graduate -- celebrate Match Day with drive-thru event

Because of how comfortable he felt with the team at ECU and Vidant Medical Center, as well as the fact he could not complete rotations at other hospitals due to the pandemic, Fox said his top choice was to stay in Greenville for residency.

“My family and I have lived here since 2014, so I’ve kind of grown attached to Greenville. My wife, Brittenee, has a good job here and my son, Connor, is in daycare here and he’s made some good friends,” he said.

Even if he were to match to an out-of-state residency program, Fox said that he would definitely come back to North Carolina to practice medicine.

“It’s very important for me to serve the people here. I know the disparities that are prevalent within our communities, and I feel like I would be able to help remedy some of those,” he said. “I come from a lower middle-class family, so I feel like one of my strongest traits is being able to relate to people and their situation when explaining our management plan with them.”

Fox was one of 27 Brody students who matched to residency programs in North Carolina this year and one of six who matched at Vidant Medical Center and ECU. Since 2014, Brody has matched 214 students to residency programs in North Carolina, with 79 of those students staying in Greenville.