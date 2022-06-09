EDUCATION BRIEFS: Honors from Bridgewater, Belmont and Benedictine

Belmont announces Dean's List

NASHVILLE, TN – The following students achieved the Dean's List at Belmont University for the Spring 2022 semester. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours (exclusive of audit and pass/fail courses this semester) and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C (inclusive of audit, pass/fail courses and zero-credit courses).

Students named to the Dean’s List are Mattea Williams of Concord and Grace Swing of Mooresville.

Concord resident receives academic honor

ATCHISON, Kan. – Benedictine College has recognized those students who have distinguished themselves academically during the last semester. Emilia Shoup of Concord was recently named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester, which ended May 10.

Any full-time student carrying a minimum of 12 hours and a perfect 4.0 grade point average through the spring term is named to the President’s list. Full time students with 12 hours and a grade point average of 3.5 are named to the Dean’s List. Of the 2,059 students on campus for 2021-2022 academic year, 151 made the President’s List and 667 made the Dean’s List.

Local students named to Bridgewater Dean’s List

BRIDGEWATER, VA – The Dean’s List for the 2022 spring semester at Bridgewater College has been announced by Dr. Leona A. Sevick, provost and executive vice president. More than 550 students were named to the list.

Students on the Dean's List have attained a 3.4 or better grade point average out of a possible 4.0.

Students named to dean’s list include:

Albemarle – Abigail Brown.

Concord – Brice Floribert Bimilla Forsuh and Kathryn Tolone.