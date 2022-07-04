EDUCATION BRIEFS: Maryland, Charleston grads; Alabama dean's list

Seven local graduates from College of Charleston

CHARLESTON, SC – The College of Charleston recently awarded undergraduate and graduate degrees during Spring 2022 Commencement ceremonies.

Area graduates are:

China Grove – Rachel Nuottila.

Concord – Evangeline Fiscus, Katherine Earnhardt.

Huntersville – Jenna Carter, Blair Nemechek.

Mooresville – Madison McNamara, Riley Graham.

Maryland Global Campus holds graduation for 2020-22

ADELPHI, MD – University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) held its first in-person graduation ceremonies since 2019 during “Spring Grad Walk 2022,” an innovative experience designed to accommodate thousands of graduates and guests while protecting the health and safety of the university community.

More than 3,300 graduates from the classes of 2020, 2021, and 2022 and their families and guests attended “Grad Walk” over the course of six days (May 17-22). The event took place at the College Park Marriott Hotel and Conference Center, with graduates selecting from multiple time slots to cross the stage and receive individual recognition.

The following local UMGC students graduated:

Charlotte – Alix Yvonne Preston, Erica Coleman.

Concord – Magnas Saint-Hilaire,

Huntersville – Sabine Brice.

Salisbury – Andrae Witt Alexander.

Celebrating its 75th anniversary, University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) was established in 1947 to serve adults in the workforce.

Local students on ’Bama dean’s list

TUSCALOOSA,AL – A total of 11,224 students enrolled during Spring Semester 2022 at The University of Alabama were named to the dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A's).

The UA dean’s and president’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.

Local students listed:

Charlotte – Emily Erwin, Mason Hall, Alyssa Roberge.

Concord – Kiley Inabnit, Cameron Martin, Kaitlyn Moadus.

Davidson – Avery Watkins.

Harrisburg – Callahan Dunn, Kelsie Embler.

Huntersville – Sarah Bengtson, Gabriella Carbonaro, Milan Fields, Amanda Koury, Dylan Strother, Alexandra Trame, David Weeker.

Kannapolis – Madeline Gregory.

Mooresville – Alexis Logan, Logan Scherr, Jesse Singh, Abigail Tuchscherer.

Salisbury – Zoe Larson, Catherine Young.

Stanfield – Michael Honrine.