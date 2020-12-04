Education grants to illuminate the lives of nearly 2,014 students in Cabarrus County

MONROE – Union Power Cooperative recently awarded more than $20,000 in Bright Ideas grants to teachers in the company’s five-county service area, which will benefit nearly 2,014 Cabarrus County students.
The Bright Ideas grant program, sponsored by North Carolina’s electric cooperatives, strives to improve education in North Carolina classrooms. Grants of up to $2,000 are awarded to teachers for innovative, classroom-based projects in grades K-12 that would not otherwise be funded. Union Power congratulates the 2020 Cabarrus County winners:
- • Sandy Ku from A.T. Allen Elementary won $1,997 for her project:
- A Hub of Learning
- Lara B. Cabaniss from Winecoff Elementary won $1,938 for her project:
- P.L.U.G. Into the Zones
- Emily Wheeler Schmidt from W.M. Irvin Elementary won $593 for her project:
- Vroom Vroom! Let’s Roll!
- Carrie Morgan from Harold E. Winkler Middle won $952 for her project:
- Vocational Training for Students with Special Needs
- Leila Merrell from J.N. Fries Middle won $1,251 for her project:
- Mobile STEM Classroom
- David Parisi from Jay M. Robinson High won $1,486 for his project:
- Robotics V5 Coding Initiative
- Zachary Trivett from Northwest Cabarrus High won $1,804 for his project:
- Electricity and the Magnetic Field-Electric Guitar
“Teachers in our area have discovered new and innovative ways to support the education of their students during this unprecedented time — which is what the Bright Ideas grant program is all about!” Carrie Stroud, vice president of communications & marketing at Union Power, said. “Through these innovative and creative ideas, students can engage in learning inside and outside of the classroom. We are thankful we can help strengthen our communities through programs like Bright Ideas.”
Union Power Cooperative is a member-owned electric cooperative, which provides electric service to nearly 80,000 member accounts in Union, Stanly, Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, and Rowan counties.
