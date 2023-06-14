Trujillo named to dean’s honor list

CEDARVILLE, OH — Samantha Suta Trujillo from Harrisburg, majoring in Visual Communication Design, was named to the spring 2023 dean’s honor list at Cedarville University.

This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Located in southwest Ohio, Cedarville University is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 5,082 undergraduate, graduate, and online students in more than 150 areas of study.

Garcia graduates from Jacksonville State

JACKSONVILLE, AL — Miguel G. Garcia of Kannapolis graduated from Jacksonville State University on April 29 with a degree in Emergency Management.

More than 900 students received undergraduate and graduate degrees as part of the university’s spring commencement ceremony at JSU Stadium.

Nancy Grace, famed victims’ rights advocate and television legal analyst, was awarded an honorary doctorate and served as keynote speaker. The ceremony is archived on YouTube and the digital commencement program is available online.

Local students graduate from Lee University

CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Lee University congratulates more than 560 students who received their academic degrees on May 6.

Students are: Amy Elizabeth Harrell of Concord, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, and Jakob Grant Rebsamen of Matthews, ,Bachelor of Science in Pastoral Ministry and in Business Administration Summa Cum Laude.

Lee University is a private, Christ-centered university located in Cleveland, Tennessee, in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains.

Shingledecker receives academic honor

ATCHISON, Kan. — Benedictine College has recognized those students who have distinguished themselves academically during the last semester. Oscar Shingledecker of Concord was recently named to the dean’s list for the spring semester, which ended May 9.

Any full-time student carrying a minimum of 12 hours and a perfect 4.0 grade point average through the spring term is named to the president’s list. Full time students with 12 hours and a grade point average of 3.5 are named to the dean’s list. Of the 2,234 students on campus for 2022-2023 academic year, 166 made the President’s List and 698 made the dean’s list.