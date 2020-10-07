Eight Schools Receive CCEF IMPACT Grant Funds

CABARRUS COUNTY — Eight CCS schools received almost $7,000 in IMPACT Grants from the Cabarrus County Education Foundation (CCEF) to fund teaching aids to help students achieve.
“We realize that what our students and teachers need are very different because of this year’s learning environment," Amy Gough, CCEF Executive Director, said. "Each year, our teachers are so innovative in providing students with amazing learning opportunities through our classroom grant program. And we didn’t want this year to be different, but we knew what our teachers would need would not be the same as previous years."
In response, CCEF created the IMPACT grants to meet the urgent needs of teachers to expand students’ learning experiences with online teaching resources, hands-on virtual simulations, virtual reality experiences to support educational standards, or other ideas that enhance learning.
The first round of grants from CCEF were awarded to the following teachers:
- Melissa Brantley - Mt. Pleasant Elementary ($560) to improve students math facts recall with Reflex Math
- Lara Cabaniss, Brittany Rogers & Jarrod Smith - R. Brown McAllister STEM Elementary ($1,075) for Breakout EDU, a virtual reality escape room experience to provide hands-on support for all learning standards
- Melissa Capets - Wolf Meadow Elementary ($875) for Gismos simulations to immerse students in science virtually
- Megan Henry - Coltrane-Webb STEM Elementary ($855) to connect students through the school’s live news program
- Sandy Hoyos - Carl Furr Elementary ($998) to enhance students’ learning environment with noise-cancelling headsets that improve student speaking and hearing for the Spanish immersion program
- Tina Platek - Jay M. Robinson High ($760) to provide VEX Robotic opportunities for Exceptional Children programs
- Zachary Trivette - NW Cabarrus High ($750) to provide bridge design simulation software for STEM engineering students
- Katina Williams - CC Griffin Middle ($1,000) to provide Learn with Me virtual learning Agriculture/BioTech science kits for at home labs
Grants were made possible from donations received from the community, our business partners and grants from Wells Fargo and the Cabarrus County Community Foundations.
