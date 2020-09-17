Elementary schools can now come back under Plan A, Gov. Cooper announces

The North Carolina Association of Educators did not agree with Johnson saying Gov. Cooper is “flirting with danger” with this announcement.

“As NCAE has been saying since the start of this pandemic, returning to in-person instruction is the goal for every educator in North Carolina, but it must be done safely to ensure the health of both educators and students,” NCAE President Tamika Walker Kelly said. “Local school districts already have significant flexibility to open for in-person instruction, and loosening guidelines further is flirting with danger.

“Maintaining a minimum six-foot social distance at all times is a critical safety measure for both educators and students, and we will not recommend for any educator to enter a non-distancing classroom without a properly fitted N-95 mask to protect their health, and the health of everyone around them.”

Kannapolis City Schools currently has all of its students at all grade levels in school under Plan B while Cabarrus County Schools is operating under the fully remote Plan C.

The infection rate in Cabarrus County was 6.22 percent through the week of Sept. 12 which is higher than the 5 percent recommended by the CDC which CCS has repeatedly said it would follow since voting to come back in Plan C in July.