Elementary schools can now come back under Plan A, Gov. Cooper announces

RALEIGH — Elementary schools in North Carolina are now able to open for fully on-campus learning in Plan A, Governor Roy Cooper announced in a press conference Thursday.
“As we laid out this summer, Option A continues to include important safety measures like required face coverings for all students, teachers and staff, social distancing and symptom screening,” Gov. Cooper said. “But Plan A does not require schools to reduce the number of children in the classroom. Students in grades six through 12 still must operate only under Option B, which is partially in person and partially remote or Option C, which is all remote.”
Cooper added this does not mean school districts are required to go into Plan A at the elementary level as that may not be appropriate for many across the state.
State Superintendent Mark Johnson lauded the announcement.
"It’s great news today that we are a step closer to providing the option of in-person learning to families who want their children to return to school,” Johnson wrote. “While the Governor, the State Board of Education, and I have our differences, I join with them today to encourage local school board members to take advantage of this change and open all schools safely.
“I thank the many parents and teachers across North Carolina who have been vocal advocates on this important issue.”
The North Carolina Association of Educators did not agree with Johnson saying Gov. Cooper is “flirting with danger” with this announcement.
“As NCAE has been saying since the start of this pandemic, returning to in-person instruction is the goal for every educator in North Carolina, but it must be done safely to ensure the health of both educators and students,” NCAE President Tamika Walker Kelly said. “Local school districts already have significant flexibility to open for in-person instruction, and loosening guidelines further is flirting with danger.
“Maintaining a minimum six-foot social distance at all times is a critical safety measure for both educators and students, and we will not recommend for any educator to enter a non-distancing classroom without a properly fitted N-95 mask to protect their health, and the health of everyone around them.”
Kannapolis City Schools currently has all of its students at all grade levels in school under Plan B while Cabarrus County Schools is operating under the fully remote Plan C.
The infection rate in Cabarrus County was 6.22 percent through the week of Sept. 12 which is higher than the 5 percent recommended by the CDC which CCS has repeatedly said it would follow since voting to come back in Plan C in July.
CCS is following three indicators for when it decides to bring students back on campus: 1. Total number of new cases per week, 2. Number of hospitalizations in Cabarrus County and 3. Infection rate of those tested for the virus.
At Monday’s Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Dr. Chris Lowder said the County is tracking appropriately in total number of new cases and number of hospitalizations, but the infection rate is still high enough that they are not considering a set comeback date yet.
All students on campus are required to wear face coverings even under Plan B and KCS is currently doing just that, but a move to Plan A does not remove that requirement as all children must wear a covering when at school.
“We are able to open this option because most North Carolinians have doubled down on our safety and prevention measures and stabilized our numbers,” Gov. Cooper said. The science of lower viral spread among younger children also backs up this decision.
“I'm proud of our work to get to this point, and know that a number of school districts are moving soon to in-person instruction under Plan B with strong safety measures. We anticipate more will join them.”
According to the CDC, hospitalization rates in children are significantly lower than hospitalization rates in adults with COVID-19, suggesting that children may have less severe illness from COVID-19 compared to adults.
However, the CDC also notes the true incidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection in children is not known due to lack of widespread testing and the prioritization of testing for adults and those with severe illness.
The mask mandate which was passed at the end of the June in North Carolina has been modified as well in recent weeks eliminating the requirement for children ages 2 and younger to wear masks, however, the requirement for childcare facilities and the like only requires children ages 5 and older to wear face coverings when within six feet of others.
“The No. 1 opening priority during this pandemic has been our schools, and our continuing progress in fighting the spread of this virus is allowing us to do a little more,” Cooper said. “The more people wear masks and act responsibly, the more children we can get safely in our schools.
“I appreciate all of the parents, teachers, superintendents, school staff and more who've worked to support our children at this critical time and keep them safe. With that continued effort, we can do this the right way for our students.”
