Fourth, fifth graders coming back in Plan A in CCS starting Monday

However, as of March 5, which was the Cabarrus Health Alliance’s most recent numbers update, the infection rate stood at 5.6 percent (the lowest since October), hospitalizations had fallen below 30 and active cases had been cut by more than 1,600 as 802 were reported.

Additionally, more than 10 percent of the county has received first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and nearly 10 percent have received second doses. Also, after the School Board’s COVID-19 task force gave its recommendations for changes in the County, it has become clear the district is in a position to move forward if it so chooses.

According to the Task Force’s recommendations, students in grades pre-K through fifth could be in Plan A, B or C if the infection rate in the County sat between 5 and 10 percent and hospitalizations were between 21 and 50. In addition, if new cases in the County sit between 281 and 728 in the last 14 days then Plan A, B or C would also be allowed. That number was not updated at Monday’s meeting but with only 802 active cases in Cabarrus, it is likely the number lies somewhere in that range.