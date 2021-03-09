Fourth, fifth graders coming back in Plan A in CCS starting Monday

Fourth and fifth grade students will return to Governor Roy Cooper’s Plan A (mostly in-person learning) on Monday, March 15, in Cabarrus County Schools, Acting Superintendent Brian Schultz confirmed in Monday’s Board of Education Business Meeting.
“We are looking forward to having them in school four days each week,” Schultz said. “Since last Monday I personally have been in 13 schools to witness the school staff in creating an environment that is safe and conducive to learning whether it is in person or remote.
“I am so thankful and in awe of the work of Team CCS, the whole community should feel confident as we continue back with more students face to face.”
The Board of Education did not vote on whether to bring fourth and fifth graders back in Plan A at Monday’s meeting as it already voted 5-2 at January’s Annual Board Retreat to move to that level for students through third grade starting Feb. 16 and the remainder of elementary students starting March 15.
While the decision was met with pushback both from the school board — with members Carolyn Carpenter and Rob Walter opposing the move in January — as well as from teachers who were asking to first be vaccinated before a return to Plan A, a lot has changed since the vote Jan. 23.
At that time the district had only been in Plan B for a week after going fully remote for a month during the Winter Break and up until Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The infection rate in the county sat at 12.78 percent, hospitalizations were at more than 100 and there were more than 2,400 active cases of COVID-19 in Cabarrus.
However, as of March 5, which was the Cabarrus Health Alliance’s most recent numbers update, the infection rate stood at 5.6 percent (the lowest since October), hospitalizations had fallen below 30 and active cases had been cut by more than 1,600 as 802 were reported.
Additionally, more than 10 percent of the county has received first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and nearly 10 percent have received second doses. Also, after the School Board’s COVID-19 task force gave its recommendations for changes in the County, it has become clear the district is in a position to move forward if it so chooses.
According to the Task Force’s recommendations, students in grades pre-K through fifth could be in Plan A, B or C if the infection rate in the County sat between 5 and 10 percent and hospitalizations were between 21 and 50. In addition, if new cases in the County sit between 281 and 728 in the last 14 days then Plan A, B or C would also be allowed. That number was not updated at Monday’s meeting but with only 802 active cases in Cabarrus, it is likely the number lies somewhere in that range.
The only question now becomes how the transition to Plan A for fourth and fifth graders will be made and how social distance will be maintained. Former Superintendent Chris Lowder who resigned his position for purposes of retirement two weeks ago said he was confident in moving to Plan A through third grade simply due to the fact the classroom sizes are smaller. He was not sure how easy it would be to do that at the higher elementary grade levels which on average have more students.
Under Gov. Cooper’s Plan A six feet of social distance is not required.
The district got creative with some classrooms in the lower levels when moving back to Plan A as some classes moved into auditoriums and gymnasiums, but it remains to be seen how it will go for the upper levels. Parents have had nearly two months warning to prepare sending their fourth and fifth grade students back in Plan A, so CCS should have a pretty good idea of what it will be dealing with next week.
CCS will get a better idea of how many students will be coming back in middle and high school as well in the coming days.
“We will release fourth quarter commitment forms for students in grades six through 12 (on) March 9, those commitment forms will be sent only to students attending in Plan C as we expect those already attending in person to continue to do so,” Schultz said. “That commitment form will be due this Friday, March 12.”
Teachers have been hesitant to make a move to Plan A for the higher levels of elementary school in recent months due to the lack of social distancing requirements under this particular guidance from Gov. Cooper’s office, but with vaccines opening up to educators at the end of February a good number of teachers have been able to add an extra line of defense.
CHA announced in early March it had administered more than 1,250 first doses of vaccine to educators and child care workers and more have likely received their immunizations in subsequent days.
The Cabarrus Board of Education will hold its next meeting Monday, March 22 for the Budget Work Session.