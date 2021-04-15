Gene Haas Foundation provides grant to support Rowan-Cabarrus students

SALISBURY – The Gene Haas Foundation has awarded Rowan-Cabarrus Community College a grant of $12,500 to assist students enrolled in manufacturing, machining, and engineering-related programs. Funds will be used to support scholarships, National Institute of Metalworking Skills (NIMS) credentialing and department sponsorships.

Rowan-Cabarrus computer-integrated machining instructor Jason Hill accepted a check for $12,500 from Haas Foundation representative Kyle Asmuth of Phillips Corp. at a recent meeting of the College’s Board of Trustees.

Rowan-Cabarrus Community College’s variety of advanced manufacturing and engineering offerings include an Associate in Engineering degree, along with computer-integrated machining, electronics engineering technology, industrial engineering technology, mechanical drafting technology, mechanical engineering technology, mechatronics engineering technology and welding technology.

“We continue to see consistent demand in the industry for people with these skills, and students coming out of these programs are hired quickly into positions with job security and room for growth,” Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus, said.