Gene Haas Foundation provides grant to support Rowan-Cabarrus students

SALISBURY – The Gene Haas Foundation has awarded Rowan-Cabarrus Community College a grant of $12,500 to assist students enrolled in manufacturing, machining, and engineering-related programs. Funds will be used to support scholarships, National Institute of Metalworking Skills (NIMS) credentialing and department sponsorships.
Rowan-Cabarrus computer-integrated machining instructor Jason Hill accepted a check for $12,500 from Haas Foundation representative Kyle Asmuth of Phillips Corp. at a recent meeting of the College’s Board of Trustees.
Rowan-Cabarrus Community College’s variety of advanced manufacturing and engineering offerings include an Associate in Engineering degree, along with computer-integrated machining, electronics engineering technology, industrial engineering technology, mechanical drafting technology, mechanical engineering technology, mechatronics engineering technology and welding technology.
“We continue to see consistent demand in the industry for people with these skills, and students coming out of these programs are hired quickly into positions with job security and room for growth,” Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus, said.
Up to $2,500 of the grant money may be used for sponsorships of manufacturing and engineering project teams or competitions such as SkillsUSA, which allow students to take their training and talents outside the classroom or lab setting.
Gene Haas, owner of Haas Automation, established the foundation in 1999 to furnish scholarship grants to institutions that provide education in computer-numeric controlled machining and other training related to the manufacturing industry. Haas Automation is one of America’s leading builders of computer-integrated machine tools.
“We appreciate the continued partnership of the Gene Haas Foundation to help our students pursue successful careers in manufacturing and enhance our region’s economic development,” Spalding said.
For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, please visit www.rccc.edu or call 704-216-RCCC (7222).