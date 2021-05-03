 Skip to main content
Gold stars awarded to Citadel cadets
Higher education

CHARLESTON, SC – Gold stars are awarded to cadets and students at The Citadel who achieved a 3.7 grade point average or higher. Cadets and students who achieve gold star recognition are also placed on The Citadel's dean's list.

The more than 650 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the spring 2020 semester include:

Mooresville –Trevor Mayes.

Concord – Jacob Rush, Kenneth McSheehan.

Charlotte – Marquise Blount.

