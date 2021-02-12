Good, bad news for teachers wanting vaccinations

"Across the country, our children’s education and mental health have suffered while schools have been closed," Rep. Hudson said. "I urge my Democrat colleagues to put partisanship aside and let's send a message to our teachers: we hear you, we value you, and we will make you a priority."

Rep. Hudson has been a proponent of getting children back into schools and his son is currently going five days a week at a private school. He believes all children should have that chance and he also believes teachers should be able to educate safely by getting their vaccines quickly.

He said spending to help vaccinate teachers is a much better way to allocate money as part of the upcoming bill which, according to him, has some questionable inclusions.

"This package that we are rushing through includes a lot of wasteful spending that could instead go to helping our efforts to vaccinate teachers and the general public," Rep. Hudson said. "For example, under this legislation, California will receive $41 billion for State and Local assistance. California announced a week ago they just added $10 billion more to their $15 billion budget surplus. Why is the federal government sending them money? Instead, we should be using this money to vaccinate teachers and get our children back in school where they learn best."