Good, bad news for teachers wanting vaccinations

WASHINGTON D.C. — Teachers got some good news and some bad news in regards to vaccines this week.
First, the good news came Wednesday during Governor Roy Cooper’s press conference in which he announced Group 3 — which includes teachers — can begin getting their vaccines starting Feb. 24.
Additionally, he announced the Biden Administration informed him the state would be getting 5 percent move vaccines — which amounts to around 7,500 doses — this week which could help expedite immunizations for those in Group 3.
With the wait list around 9,000 to receive a vaccine in Cabarrus County right now, the more vaccine the County can get the better.
“I know that people are frustrated and more than ready for their vaccine,” Gov. Cooper said. “I know a lot of people want to be next. I look forward to the day it’s my turn. I appreciate the hard work of health care workers across our state to quickly and fairly get these shots into people’s arms.”
People are listening to the calls of teachers to get their vaccines to be safer as the Governor and newly elected State Superintendent of Public Instruction held a press conference last week “urging” districts to go back to in-person learning.
Teachers gathered outside of Monday’s School Board meeting chanting “five, six, seven, eight, not until we vaccinate” asking for the BOE to consider not moving into Plan A as planned starting Feb. 16.
Gov. Cooper made his announcement about Group 3 two days later, and the day before that even, Congressman Richard Hudson (NC-08) said vaccinating teachers was an important issue for him.
“It’s a real priority to get our teachers vaccinated,” Rep. Hudson (NC-08) said after taking a tour of a vaccination site at the Cabarrus Arena on Tuesday morning. “I’ve been pushing for it on the federal level, we’ve said it’s a priority, the Governor, it’s up to him on how he prioritizes them in the distribution here.”
The Congressman said he was hoping they would be able to get more funding put into the upcoming COVID-19 relief bill specifically for vaccinating teachers.
“$1.9 trillion, that’s how much we spend in two years of running the federal government,” Hudson said. “It’s so much money, and there’s a lot of things in there — I haven’t seen all the details yet, but they haven’t even released the whole bill — but from what I can see they’re spending a lot of money on things that aren’t directly COVID related.”
Rep. Hudson kept his word as he introduced an amendment at a markup in the House Energy and Commerce Committee on the Concurrent Resolution on the Budget for Fiscal Year 2021 on Thursday adding that the funding will prioritize COVID-19 vaccines for teachers so that schools can reopen as quickly as possible.
"Across the country, our children’s education and mental health have suffered while schools have been closed," Rep. Hudson said. "I urge my Democrat colleagues to put partisanship aside and let's send a message to our teachers: we hear you, we value you, and we will make you a priority."
Rep. Hudson has been a proponent of getting children back into schools and his son is currently going five days a week at a private school. He believes all children should have that chance and he also believes teachers should be able to educate safely by getting their vaccines quickly.
He said spending to help vaccinate teachers is a much better way to allocate money as part of the upcoming bill which, according to him, has some questionable inclusions.
"This package that we are rushing through includes a lot of wasteful spending that could instead go to helping our efforts to vaccinate teachers and the general public," Rep. Hudson said. "For example, under this legislation, California will receive $41 billion for State and Local assistance. California announced a week ago they just added $10 billion more to their $15 billion budget surplus. Why is the federal government sending them money? Instead, we should be using this money to vaccinate teachers and get our children back in school where they learn best."
But now for the bad news. Rep. Hudson’s amendment was rejected.