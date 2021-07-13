Gov. Cooper says decision on masks, remote learning in schools coming 'soon'

KANNAPOLIS — Governor Roy Cooper took the time Tuesday to visit Northwest Cabarrus High School and one of Cabarrus County Schools’ several vaccination sites. He also answered questions about mask requirements in schools and potential remote learning in the upcoming school year.

“I want our schools to go back in the fall as normal as possible,” he said. “Our staff is reviewing the CDC guidelines that have just come down and we will be making recommendations to schools soon based upon those new guidelines.

“We do know that it is important for people who have not been vaccinated to wear a mask and obviously children who are under 12 are not vaccinated, but what we’re going to do is look at all of that and come up with some recommendations very soon.”

As it currently stands, Gov. Cooper’s most recent executive order still requires masks to be worn in certain settings including public transportation, schools, health care and childcare facilities, in accordance with CDC guidance.

Anyone aged 12 and older can currently receive the COVID-19 vaccination in the state of North Carolina which could potentially lead to high schools not having to wear masks this school year, but unless CDC guidance changes, there are few indications schools with students ages 11 and under could go without masks.