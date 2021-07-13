Gov. Cooper says decision on masks, remote learning in schools coming 'soon'

KANNAPOLIS — Governor Roy Cooper took the time Tuesday to visit Northwest Cabarrus High School and one of Cabarrus County Schools’ several vaccination sites. He also answered questions about mask requirements in schools and potential remote learning in the upcoming school year.
“I want our schools to go back in the fall as normal as possible,” he said. “Our staff is reviewing the CDC guidelines that have just come down and we will be making recommendations to schools soon based upon those new guidelines.
“We do know that it is important for people who have not been vaccinated to wear a mask and obviously children who are under 12 are not vaccinated, but what we’re going to do is look at all of that and come up with some recommendations very soon.”
As it currently stands, Gov. Cooper’s most recent executive order still requires masks to be worn in certain settings including public transportation, schools, health care and childcare facilities, in accordance with CDC guidance.
Anyone aged 12 and older can currently receive the COVID-19 vaccination in the state of North Carolina which could potentially lead to high schools not having to wear masks this school year, but unless CDC guidance changes, there are few indications schools with students ages 11 and under could go without masks.
Both Cabarrus County Schools and Kannapolis City Schools are waiting to hear from the state on these issues and will adjust accordingly when they know more. KCS Superintendent Kevin Garay indicated at Monday’s Board of Education meeting they may need to call a special meeting to take action on this if a decision is made before their August meeting.
Additionally, he said there are two pieces of legislation currently in Congress the district is watching in Senate Bill 173 (masks) and Senate Bill 654 (Remote Learning).
SB 173, also dubbed the “Free the Smiles Act,” cleared the House on June 23 and would give public, private and religious K-12 governing boards, “the executive authority to determine the use of face coverings and any appropriate exceptions ... during the instructional day on campus.”
The Bill would allow Gov. Cooper to issue an executive order requiring face covering for individual schools to reduce the transmission of an airborne virus during a state of emergency.
Some pundits though believe because the bill would restrict Gov. Cooper’s emergency executive authority that he would choose to veto the bill if it clears the legislature.
“We know that school systems are getting ready to get back to school and make a decision, so it will be very, very soon,” Gov. Cooper said Tuesday.
As for remote learning some school districts have already made some decisions as CCS has said it will not offer a fully remote option for students apart from its Virtual Academy which closed its registration earlier this summer.
KCS though is still waiting to hear back from the state on what the plans are and whether a remote learning option will be required.
SB 654 would require school districts to submit a remote instruction plan annually which provides a detailed framework for delivering the instruction on July 1 of every year. As of this moment, the state has not come out with requirements for remote learning to begin the school year, but again, Gov. Cooper said the plan is to do so “soon.”
“I think that virtual instruction can still play an important role in our education all the way up through our universities, but we are going to encourage strongly in-person attendance as much as possible for our students particularly now that we’re starting a new school year,” he said. “One thing we know is that children’s mental health, physical health, their quality of life often (depends) on school.
“One of the reasons why we have school nurses and counselors and others here to help close the loop in the lives of some of these children (is some) really come from difficult living conditions. We always expect our schools to take all these children to mold them and educate them when in reality they need help with healthcare, with nutrition, a number of our kids are still homeless, so it’s going to be important for these children to get them back into school because they’re able to get that well-rounded help that we know is so critical and important.”