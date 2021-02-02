Governor Roy Cooper urges schools to open for in-person learning

RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper strongly urged school districts to provide in-person learning for students at a press conference Tuesday.
“It’s important schools follow the safety protocols laid out by NCDHHS,” he said. “That guidance reinforces in-person learning while maintaining strong public health measures.
“Students should still have the option of remote learning at school if that is best for them. And teachers who are at risk should be providing that remote instruction. But students who are ready to return to the classrooms should have that chance.”
Cabarrus County Schools is currently operating under Plan B but is in the process of moving to Plan A for Pre-K through third grade as well as students classified as ELL, 504, EC and McKinney-Vento on Feb. 16. Fourth and fifth graders are scheduled to come back in Plan A on March 15, though if numbers go in the wrong direction, the district is willing to revisit that decision.
Kannapolis City Schools is operating in Plan C through Feb. 16.
“Protecting the health and safety of the people of this state, especially our children and our teachers, has been our goal,” the governor said. “We know school is important for reasons beyond academic instruction. School is where students learn social skills, get reliable meals and find their voices. Research done right here in North Carolina tells us that in-person learning is working and that students can be in classrooms safely with the right safety protocols in place.”
A recent study done by Duke entitled “Incidence of Secondary Transmission of SARS-CoV-2 Infection in Schools” has undergone peer review and will be published after further editing in the Official Journal of the American Academy of Pediatrics.
The study included 11 districts in the state and analyzed data from the first nine weeks of instruction. In conclusion, it found: “In the first nine weeks of in-person instruction in North Carolina schools, we found extremely limited within-school secondary transmission of SARS-CoV-2, determined by contact tracing.”
To this date, no incidences of spread in schools has been reported in either Cabarrus County Schools or Kannapolis City Schools since instruction began in August.
“Even with the thousands of students and teachers attending school in-person across the state, we have seen few COVID-19 clusters in our public schools,” said NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy K. Cohen. “Our department will continue to serve our school communities, offering resources and support so we can keep our school doors open.”
According to Cooper, the total number of hospitalizations in the state has gone down for eight straight days. In Cabarrus County, there have been small spikes up and down since the beginning of January, but since hitting a pandemic high of 119 hospitalizations around Jan. 17, that number has fallen to 90 in recent days.
As Cooper notes, the number of positive cases in the state is still high, as it is in Cabarrus County, so going fully back to normal is not yet the plan.
“We are encouraged,” Cooper said. “Still, we must not let our guard down and we all need to wear masks and practice social distancing any time we leave our homes.”
Recent rumors said Cooper was going to encourage schools to move into Plan A at all levels of education in the state. Cabarrus County Board of Education Chair Holly Grimsley alluded to such a possibility at Monday’s work session, but that move was not made Tuesday.
Part of the reason for the rumor has been a piece of legislation filed in the state Senate called S.B. 37 on Monday. This legislation is in its early stages and called “An Act To Provide Access To In-Person Learning For Students in Grades Kindergarten Through Twelve.” It would require local school administrative units to “provide the option of in-person learning under Plan A.”
Read the entire bill online at www.ncleg.gov/Sessions/2021/Bills/Senate/PDF/S37v0.pdf.
Cooper has some concerns with the legislation and spoke about them Tuesday.
“We agree that we need to get our children back to in-person learning in the classroom; the question remains what’s the best way to do that?” he said.
He continued: “I haven’t seen the legislation; I know about it. I have some concerns with it, particularly stripping out some of the health protocols that are in place, but I don’t think that’s the way to go.”
Cooper said he would prefer individual school boards make decisions on their own about whether to move back to in-person learning — whether that be in Plan B at middle and high school levels or Plan A at the elementary levels — rather than telling them what they have to do.
Newly elected Superintendent of Instruction Catherine Truitt and State Board Chairman Eric Davis also spoke Tuesday and supported the governor’s encouragement to move to in-person learning.
“We know that to equitably and fully address the needs of the whole child in every student, it is imperative that schools reopen for in-person instruction,” Davis said. “Since August, public school leaders have proven the merits of the safety protocols that have kept our schools safe for students and staff.”
“Learning loss resulting from COVID has the potential to be a generational hurdle, but the data we have seen shows us that schools can reopen safely if they adhere to COVID prevention policies,” Truitt added. “For many schools, the logistics of returning to in-person instruction five days per week will be a challenge, but this is absolutely a challenge we must face head-on so that all students have a chance to fulfill their potential. With strong prevention measures in place, and the scientific research to back them, now is the time to act. North Carolina’s students cannot lose any more time.”