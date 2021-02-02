Governor Roy Cooper urges schools to open for in-person learning

He continued: “I haven’t seen the legislation; I know about it. I have some concerns with it, particularly stripping out some of the health protocols that are in place, but I don’t think that’s the way to go.”

Cooper said he would prefer individual school boards make decisions on their own about whether to move back to in-person learning — whether that be in Plan B at middle and high school levels or Plan A at the elementary levels — rather than telling them what they have to do.

Newly elected Superintendent of Instruction Catherine Truitt and State Board Chairman Eric Davis also spoke Tuesday and supported the governor’s encouragement to move to in-person learning.

“We know that to equitably and fully address the needs of the whole child in every student, it is imperative that schools reopen for in-person instruction,” Davis said. “Since August, public school leaders have proven the merits of the safety protocols that have kept our schools safe for students and staff.”

“Learning loss resulting from COVID has the potential to be a generational hurdle, but the data we have seen shows us that schools can reopen safely if they adhere to COVID prevention policies,” Truitt added. “For many schools, the logistics of returning to in-person instruction five days per week will be a challenge, but this is absolutely a challenge we must face head-on so that all students have a chance to fulfill their potential. With strong prevention measures in place, and the scientific research to back them, now is the time to act. North Carolina’s students cannot lose any more time.”