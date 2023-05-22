GREENSBORO – Greensboro College has announced that the following students achieved Dean’s List academic status for the Spring 2023 semester.

To qualify, a student must have a 3.5 grade-point average or better for the semester while having taken at least half of their course credit hours at Greensboro College's main campus. The students are:

Concord – Sarai Acosta, Jenna Endsley, Madilyn Shirley.

Harrisburg – Adriana Blumer.

Huntersville – Lauren Engel.

Greensboro College provides a liberal arts education grounded in the traditions of the United Methodist Church and fosters the intellectual, social, and, spiritual development of all students while supporting their individual needs.

Founded in 1838 and located in downtown Greensboro, the college enrolls about 1,000 students from 29 states and territories, the District of Columbia, and seven foreign countries in its undergraduate liberal arts program and six master’s degree programs.