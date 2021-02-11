Group 3 will be eligible to receive vaccines starting Feb. 24

RALEIGH — Governor Roy Cooper announced at a press conference Wednesday, Group 3 will be eligible to begin receiving their vaccines starting Feb. 24. This group includes teachers, principals, childcare providers, bus drivers, custodial and cafeteria staff and others in pre-K-12 schools and childcare centers.
This group includes an estimated 240,000 people. Up to this point only Groups 1 and 2 — which includes healthcare workers and anyone aged 65 and older — have been eligible to receive the vaccine.
“Essential workers are just that – essential,” Gov. Cooper said. “They've worked throughout this pandemic. We know educators can continue to work safely before being vaccinated as long as schools follow state health guidance. Students can be back in schools safely now. That’s what I want them to do.
“Our child care providers have remained open since the beginning of this pandemic to care for children as parents went to their jobs. I am grateful to all of our educators and school personnel for going above and beyond in this pandemic.”
Vaccinations for teachers has been a hot topic over the last several weeks in both Cabarrus County Schools and Kannapolis City Schools. Educators have demonstrated outside each of the last three School Board meetings and were heard chanting “Five, six, seven, eight, not until we vaccinate” before Monday’s gathering.
CCS is going into Plan A for grades pre-K through third grade Tuesday and KCS will be moving into Plan B after spending five weeks in Plan C after rising COVID-19 numbers followed the holidays of Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Years.
Just last week though Gov. Cooper and new State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt held a press conference urging districts to move back toward in-person learning citing recent studies in North Carolina and Wisconsin which have shown minimal transmission of COVID-19 on campuses if the three W’s (wear your mask, wash your hands, wait six feet apart) are followed.
Those directives must still be followed even as schools move closer to normal and more and more educators receive their vaccines, according to Gov. Cooper.
“There are still steps we must take to keep ourselves and each other safe,” he said. “You’ve heard us say it many times before, but it’s because it matters so much. Wear your mask any time you leave your house. Stay six feet apart. Wash your hands.
“If we double down on our prevention efforts, we can save more lives even before vaccines help us turn the corner on this pandemic.”
Gov. Cooper also announced Wednesday additional Group 3 frontline workers will be eligible to receive their vaccines starting March 10. This group includes critical manufacturing, essential goods, food and agriculture, government and community services, health care and public health, public safety and transportation.
He announces all of this while also acknowledging supply of vaccines is limited though the state did get some good news prior to Wednesday’s meeting.
“Yesterday, the Biden Administration told us that each state would receive 5 percent more vaccine, which amounts to about 7,500 more doses in North Carolina this week,” he said. “The more vaccines we can get, the better off we are. And we’re going to keep pushing for that every day.”
The wait list to receive a vaccine in Cabarrus County is around 9,000, according to the Cabarrus Health Alliance, and to this point, an estimated 200 educational staff have been immunized.
Getting more vaccine to the state is a big enough priority that Representative Richard Hudson (NC-08) has said he wants to get more money to the states as part of the next COVID-19 relief bill just for vaccinations.
“One of the things I can do, we’re having a markup Thursday and Friday in the Energy and Commerce Committee for the Democrats’ budget/COVID relief bill, and I’m going to be pushing for funds to be shifted to add to vaccinations for teachers,” he said.
The upcoming COVID-19 relief bill is expected to amount to $1.9 trillion. Not all of that is specifically allocated yet, according to Hudson. During the CARES Act last year there was money left over that states didn’t use for a while. Hudson hopes they’ll be able to tap into similar funding gaps and get it specifically to states so either — teachers can get their vaccinations, or, the vaccine process can move more quickly so the process for educators to get immunized will be expedited.
“$1.9 trillion, that’s how much we spend in two years of running the federal government,” Hudson said. “It’s so much money, and there’s a lot of things in there — I haven’t seen all the details yet, but they haven’t even released the whole bill — but from what I can see they’re spending a lot of money on things that aren’t directly COVID related.”