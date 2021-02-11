Group 3 will be eligible to receive vaccines starting Feb. 24

He announces all of this while also acknowledging supply of vaccines is limited though the state did get some good news prior to Wednesday’s meeting.

“Yesterday, the Biden Administration told us that each state would receive 5 percent more vaccine, which amounts to about 7,500 more doses in North Carolina this week,” he said. “The more vaccines we can get, the better off we are. And we’re going to keep pushing for that every day.”

The wait list to receive a vaccine in Cabarrus County is around 9,000, according to the Cabarrus Health Alliance, and to this point, an estimated 200 educational staff have been immunized.

Getting more vaccine to the state is a big enough priority that Representative Richard Hudson (NC-08) has said he wants to get more money to the states as part of the next COVID-19 relief bill just for vaccinations.

“One of the things I can do, we’re having a markup Thursday and Friday in the Energy and Commerce Committee for the Democrats’ budget/COVID relief bill, and I’m going to be pushing for funds to be shifted to add to vaccinations for teachers,” he said.