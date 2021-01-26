'He really embodies who we are' — Carolina International senior Charlie Walker stands out

CONCORD — Calling an athlete a “coach on the floor” is cliched, but when talking about Charlie Walker the term is actually pretty literal.
The senior guard at Carolina International School is a leader on the Comets’ roster, but it’s the work he has done when no one is watching that truly sets him apart.
Walker’s last few months has been remarkably similar to that of all high schoolers during the COVID-19 pandemic. He has done his best to keep up with his schoolwork in an unusual situation, he has held down a job to help burn time as his sports life was put on hold, and he waited patiently to get back to a sport he hopes will be part of his future.
But in his time waiting for the game to start again he did something very few 17-year-olds would have: he took the time to break down every opponent coming up on the Comets’ 2020-21 schedule on film on his own. He painstakingly watched game tape in hopes he could find something that may be the difference in a game down the stretch or even in the postseason if the Comets are able to get there. That level of commitment is just one of the reasons why CIS head coach Derix Bell is honored to have Walker on his roster.
“Charlie is a very special kid to our program,” Bell said in a phone call Monday. “We’re very fortunate that he decided to come this way to improve his academics, sustain himself and help build all this culture that we try to have here at the school for the basketball program.”
Over Walker’s first two high school years he attending Cox Mill which is barely more than a mile away from CIS. He was on the practice squad when Wendell Moore and Leaky Black led the Chargers to their second consecutive state title in 2018.
In his time there he got to see how upperclassmen leaders could set the tone for an entire program, but he had trouble getting on the team. He wanted his shot at high school ball so he decided to move on to Carolina International School. But he made sure to take a lot of what he learned at Cox Mill and applied it to the Comet program. He has also taken the move as a chance to really grow as a student and prepare him for his next steps academically and athletically. He has been offered a preferred walk-on spot at Lees-McRae College in Banner Elk, North Carolina where he plans to major in sports management and minor in coaching once he officially signs on the dotted line to become part of the program.
Had he never left Cox Mill though he might not have gotten that shot to play high school basketball at all. He may have still gotten a shot in college as he connected with Lees-McRae through his travel basketball program, but moving over to CIS gave him a shot to not only play, but to also start. It has also given him a more personal experience in the classroom.
“I fit in pretty well (at Cox Mill), but academically I wanted more attention,” Walker said in an interview two weeks ago. “As it was there were 30, 40 students to a class which is very hard to get attention.”
He continued: “I played travel ball with a coach named Coach Curry and he’s good friends with Coach Bell. He introduced the school and he said that our main focal point is you get a whole lot more attention at CIS. You get way more personal time, personal help which was very important for me and then when I came I was just blown away.
“The teachers, if you have a problem it doesn’t matter what time it is in a class, in a day, you can go in and talk to them and they will really drop everything and help you.”
Walker never struggled academically at Cox Mill, but he feels like he has truly grown as a student in his time at Carolina International School. He has also grown as a basketball player as he has had a chance to play every game at the varsity level for the last two years for the Comets. In that time he has been the team’s second-leading scorer and was named a captain each of the last two years.
Coach Bell saw leadership in Walker and CIS Head of School Joseph Canty found that hard to miss the first time he met the senior this summer.
“When I first got hired we wanted to do some campus cleaning up,” Canty said. “There’s a lot of things we were doing in terms of just getting this place shaped up and I asked the basketball coach, Coach Bell, to come out and bring some of the players and (Charlie) and one of his teammates were the only ones who came. Two of the only students that came and they were here for a while. They had some work to do.
“But I appreciate how he didn’t complain. As a matter of fact, the first conversation we had they were helping me lift some stuff into a dumpster, literally the first conversation we had. So for me, I saw that as an opportunity for this young man to take a leadership role. As an adult you just watch from afar and analyze demeanor and body language. They didn’t really fuss, they stayed longer than I expected them to. He’s just a person who really embodies who we are in terms of our school and a portrait of our graduates.”
Walker has worked to be both a leader on and off the court for the Comets. In addition to being one of the team’s leading scorers, he is also a leader in the film room and the classroom. He has also found a way to keep up with all of that while holding down a job at the grocery store during the offseason. He even committed to sticking to that job during the COVID-19 pandemic.
He was kept out of school like everyone else but didn’t take that time to get lazy. He went to work, even if he couldn’t get the work done he would like to on the basketball court. Things like that have really stood out to Canty.
“He’s a leader in front of his peers and I feel like he’s humble,” the Head of School said.
He continued: “I feel just that in terms of our core values and what we do as a school he really embodies who we are.”
Walker isn’t in college yet so to say he knows exactly what his future holds might be a bit of a stretch, but in a way, he’s already started working toward his goals at CIS. He doesn’t just spend time in the film room because he knows it will help his team, he does it because it’s part of his passion. He plans to coach once he gets out of college and every moment he can get breaking down the game will only help him on his path to get there.
He’ll have to work to get where he wants just like he’ll have to work to earn a spot on Lees-McRae’s roster. Preferred walk-ons don’t often instantly see the court, they usually have to go the extra mile to earn a chance to even sit on the bench. But Walker’s love of the game won’t let him stop. Whether he becomes a starting guard on the roster or even someone who just immerses himself in the game and prepares himself for the future, he is going to give his all to get the most out of the experience.
“If basketball doesn’t work out for me I would love to still be involved in it,” he said. “Even if it’s not basketball, if it’s something else, coaching has just been a very big point for me because a lot of my coaches have been very big role models and father figures to me.”
The Comets’ season just started as Walker’s career at Carolina International School is winding down. The hope is for the team to do big things this year and to establish a solid culture for the players coming in and coming back.
With Sophomore Kimman Power having two years left of high school and having led the team in scoring each of the last two years there will be talent left in the program, but the hope for Coach Bell is players like Walker have helped build a culture of success that carries on both on the court and off of it.
“(There are) great things for him to come,” Coach Bell said. “We’re fortunate he’s at Carolina International leading the way academically as well as being a true student athlete being with the National Honor Society.
“He definitely represents the best of the best at Carolina International School and we’re fortunate to have him here.”