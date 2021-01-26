'He really embodies who we are' — Carolina International senior Charlie Walker stands out

Walker isn’t in college yet so to say he knows exactly what his future holds might be a bit of a stretch, but in a way, he’s already started working toward his goals at CIS. He doesn’t just spend time in the film room because he knows it will help his team, he does it because it’s part of his passion. He plans to coach once he gets out of college and every moment he can get breaking down the game will only help him on his path to get there.

He’ll have to work to get where he wants just like he’ll have to work to earn a spot on Lees-McRae’s roster. Preferred walk-ons don’t often instantly see the court, they usually have to go the extra mile to earn a chance to even sit on the bench. But Walker’s love of the game won’t let him stop. Whether he becomes a starting guard on the roster or even someone who just immerses himself in the game and prepares himself for the future, he is going to give his all to get the most out of the experience.

“If basketball doesn’t work out for me I would love to still be involved in it,” he said. “Even if it’s not basketball, if it’s something else, coaching has just been a very big point for me because a lot of my coaches have been very big role models and father figures to me.”