Hickory Ridge's Bryson Battle wins National Best Actor Award

This was a banner year for North Carolina as well as the winner of Best Actress Elena Holder is from Durham. She and Battle will receive checks of $25,000 to further their educations.

Battle already has a full ride to Boston Conservatory where he will look to continue to chase his dream. He hopes to eventually do a national tour, work on Broadway and then try his hand at film, TV and even a possible music career.

“I just know that I really love musical theatre and specifically with musical theatre singing, acting and dancing,” he said back in May. “That goes into so many different areas. Acting can do stage acting or film acting, just acting in general. And dancing and singing — singing is my sweet spot, singing is where I’m most comfortable and so doing something with music is something that I am just really passionate about and something I know I want to accomplish within my lifetime.”

Sullivan fully believed his win of the Blumey’s put him in line to accomplish his goals. Winning the National Award likely only improves his chances.

“So many of these kids get picked up,” Sullivan said in June. “He’s got a full ride to Boston Conservatory now, so between that and the Jimmy, we’re going to see him on Broadway, I’m almost certain, in like the next five years at the most.