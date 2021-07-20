Hickory Ridge's Bryson Battle wins National Best Actor Award

HARRISBURG — The accolades keep piling up for Hickory Ridge High School 2021 graduate Bryson Battle as the aspiring performer won the Best Actor Jimmy Award at the National High School Musical Theatre Awards on July 15.
Battle previously was one of six finalists for Best Actor in Charlotte’s Blumey Awards which was announced live on PBS in May along with fellow Cabarrus County Schools student Cameron Meyer of Northwest Cabarrus.
Battle took home the Best Actor Award in that event and moved on to the National Competition which aired July 15. Due to restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Contest was held virtually. This is the first and only time the event has been held virtually.
“Bryson’s a wicked talented performer, just straight up,” Battle’s Theatre Teacher Ian Sullivan said after finding out his student was a finalist for the Blumey’s. “His sophomore year he played Audrey II in Little Shop of Horrors and for a sophomore to be playing a very heavy supporting role like that — one could argue even one of the leads honestly — that’s rare that we do that.
“The kid’s just got a voice. He’s just got a phenomenal voice and then you top that off with just a work ethic. He wants it. That’s what he wants to do as his career, that’s his dream. He puts in the work and he puts in the effort every day.”
This was a banner year for North Carolina as well as the winner of Best Actress Elena Holder is from Durham. She and Battle will receive checks of $25,000 to further their educations.
Battle already has a full ride to Boston Conservatory where he will look to continue to chase his dream. He hopes to eventually do a national tour, work on Broadway and then try his hand at film, TV and even a possible music career.
“I just know that I really love musical theatre and specifically with musical theatre singing, acting and dancing,” he said back in May. “That goes into so many different areas. Acting can do stage acting or film acting, just acting in general. And dancing and singing — singing is my sweet spot, singing is where I’m most comfortable and so doing something with music is something that I am just really passionate about and something I know I want to accomplish within my lifetime.”
Sullivan fully believed his win of the Blumey’s put him in line to accomplish his goals. Winning the National Award likely only improves his chances.
“So many of these kids get picked up,” Sullivan said in June. “He’s got a full ride to Boston Conservatory now, so between that and the Jimmy, we’re going to see him on Broadway, I’m almost certain, in like the next five years at the most.
“Because straight up, casting directors will take the Jimmy footage and be like, ‘That one and that one and that one’ and cast these kids. It happens. So, it’s super exciting. I may actually get to live that dream of having that student on stage on Broadway and going up and getting to see him.”