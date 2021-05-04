Hickory Ridge's Chris White given Excellence in Music Education Award

White’s award comes in a bizarre year for band directors across the country. With many school districts in remote learning and almost all of them requiring masks and social distancing, directing bands has been hard.

It’s been virtually impossible to have students play together in Plan C, it’s difficult to get more than a handful to play together in mixed learning, and up until this spring there have been virtually no chances to perform normally.

In recent months though things have gotten closer to normal. Masks are still required but Hickory Ridge’s band played all of the football games this spring and has several performances lined up to end the school year. It hasn’t been easy for band directors anywhere in the state, but White and his fellow directors did the best with what they had and the students have impressed him immensely.

“Now that we’re kind of on the tail end of the school year what was really amazing was to see the resilience of the kids,” he said. “They knew that it wasn’t necessarily band the way we normally do band. It wasn’t necessarily how they wanted to do it when we were outside playing in the 40 degree weather and the wind was blowing their music everywhere and it was freezing — that wasn’t necessarily fun on those days — but what was really cool was those kids love music.