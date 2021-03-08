Highland Creek, Christenbury parents continue rezoning battle (with video)

At this point the Planning Team has presented the Board of Education with two plans dubbed Blue and Yellow, neither of which has Christenbury or Highland Creek going to HRMS. In a previous plan that was changed late on Feb. 8, one neighborhood was zoned for HRMS while the other was cut in half. That plan was scrapped and Blue and Yellow were presented as alternatives.

Families in Highland Creek and Christenbury feel their students are not getting the proper consideration when it comes to their futures and the lack of consideration of their Green+ Plan — which Parrish said she has spent more than 100 hours working on — makes them feel like no one is listening.

“I think if you look at this Green Plan it has so many benefits for so many students that to not use it shows that you’re only focused on moving numbers around because that’s the only benefit in the two plans that are currently on the table,” Parrish said. “It’s just moving numbers around to currently balance out utilization. Our plan does move students around, absolutely, and in fact it does move a few more students around, but it has so many more benefits to it, that to ignore those benefits means you’re just not paying attention and you find it more important to just treat the kids as numbers.”