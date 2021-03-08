Highland Creek, Christenbury parents continue rezoning battle (with video)

CABARRUS COUNTY — A group of parents in the Highland Creek and Christenbury neighborhoods will address the Board of Education for a third time at Monday’s Business meeting.
Parents, community members and students also gathered for a demonstration before the meeting Monday marking the second time in two months they have been outside the Education Center asking for a change to the current rezoning plan for the new middle school set to open in 2022.
“The plan tonight is just to make sure our voices are being heard,” Catherine Parrish, a Christenbury parent, said in a phone call Monday afternoon. “This is the only opportunity we have to actively know that someone is listening to us in this whole process. The rest of it being survey forms and emails, so this is a chance for us to show up and speak and know that somebody’s paying attention.”
This group first started a petition in January asking for their children not to be rezoned to Winkler Middle School from Harris Road Middle School which they would be doing if the current plan were to go through.
Nearly 1,800 people have signed the petition which also brought with it an alternate proposal to what the Planning Committee presented the Board of Education in recent months.
That plan has since gone through several changes and is now called the Green+ Plan and keeps both Christenbury and Highland Creek zoned for Harris Road.
“We are seeing that the Green+ Plan is a balanced solution,” Sameer Arora, the parent who initially created the petition on Change.org, said Monday. “The reason we are calling it balanced is we’re not just taking into account children from our area, we’re taking into account children from the entire impacted area. There is a benefit for children from every one of those three areas.”
One of the main points of the Green+ Plan — initial iterations of the plan focused on this as well — is zoning two future developments to Winkler while keeping Christenbury and Highland Creek zoned for Harris Road.
There are an estimated 172 students coming to those two new neighborhoods in the next few years, but they are still a ways away from being finished. On first glance this decision may appear questionable as the neighborhoods are in much closer proximity to Harris Road than Highland Creek and Christenbury, but the logic behind their inclusion comes down to one particular choice: families in the existing neighborhoods chose their homes for HRMS and the families eventually moving into the new developments will know their children will be going to Winkler when buying their new homes.
“Future residents will move and (pick) the school their kids will go to,” Arora said. “They’ll buy houses with the knowledge of the schools their children will go to. Isn’t that fair? For us we bought houses with a plan of 10 to 15 years of education for our kids. We have multi-year plans for our kids’ education and most of us bought houses here paying premium money, premium taxes, premium up-front money just with the plans of education of these three schools that are around us.”
At this point the Planning Team has presented the Board of Education with two plans dubbed Blue and Yellow, neither of which has Christenbury or Highland Creek going to HRMS. In a previous plan that was changed late on Feb. 8, one neighborhood was zoned for HRMS while the other was cut in half. That plan was scrapped and Blue and Yellow were presented as alternatives.
Families in Highland Creek and Christenbury feel their students are not getting the proper consideration when it comes to their futures and the lack of consideration of their Green+ Plan — which Parrish said she has spent more than 100 hours working on — makes them feel like no one is listening.
“I think if you look at this Green Plan it has so many benefits for so many students that to not use it shows that you’re only focused on moving numbers around because that’s the only benefit in the two plans that are currently on the table,” Parrish said. “It’s just moving numbers around to currently balance out utilization. Our plan does move students around, absolutely, and in fact it does move a few more students around, but it has so many more benefits to it, that to ignore those benefits means you’re just not paying attention and you find it more important to just treat the kids as numbers.”
The Blue and Yellow plans would require families in Highland Creek and Christenbury to travel eight miles to school across I-85. Several of the parents have driven the route during high-traffic times to learn more about the commute. They have found the trip to sometimes take 45 minutes in total.
“Our kids are being treated as assets, sent out in harm’s way just to bring new builders and new developments in,” Arora said. “There’s been a lack of proper planning of schools, new builders are allowed and our children are being sent out so new buildings can be accommodated.”
At least 12 parents will address the Board at Monday’s meeting and many of the nearly 1,800 signees of the petition have launched an email campaign aimed at the Board with hopes they will be able to see changes made to the current rezoning plan.
The Planning Committee’s final recommendation will be made to the School Board on April 12, but it could be some time before a final decision is made on the official rezoning plan. The new middle school is set to open in the Fall of 2022.
“There is a problem at hand,” Arora said, “but the blue and yellow plan(s) that are under consideration right now do not take us to the destination, do not solve the problem.”
“That’s all we asked for from the beginning was, ‘Hey, can we talk about this?’” Parrish added. “I understand they can’t engage with everybody, but we put forth our homework. We did not just come up with a fly-on-the-wall plan and just say, ‘Hey, we need your attention.’ So we were hoping that we would have had some engagement to talk through it rather than having to keep sending emails and going to the Board to talk but if that’s what it takes that’s what we’ll do.”