How is September's Plan B in CCS different from July's?

If it’s a large number then things will be a lot easier when it comes to social distancing. But if most of those students in those grades decide to come back things could be tougher.

Superintendent Lowder said class sizes in those grades range anywhere from 17 to 20 students which would make social distancing tough at those numbers. But if five or six students a class elect to come back in Plan C it becomes much more doable. That is a number the district still has to figure out exactly though and CCS has about a month to do it.

“My concern would be that — I use this as an example — in Ms. Perry’s building, because again, new building (I’ve) been there recently, the maximum that she can put in her K-3 classes is 12 students,” Dr. Lowder said. “So if we’re putting 20 in that class, half of the class will not be social distanced so that’s the concern.

“It doesn’t mean that we won’t have some classes that will be fine…we might have 30 percent, we might have a kindergarten class that has 11 and 12 and that won’t really be a problem, she’ll be able to social distance that. But certainly can’t guarantee that we won’t and we pretty much can guarantee that there will be numerous classes K-3 that will be larger than 50 percent and won’t be able to social distance.

“So that’s going to always be my concern until we know what the numbers are and can move on those because right now we guess on those and we know that pockets will be significantly bigger.”