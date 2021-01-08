How teacher survey, COVID-19 task force will influence getting students back in school

The Cabarrus County Board of Education wants to get students back into school, but with three new members part of the committee, they want to go about getting to that point differently moving forward.
Two key things are driving that thinking to start the year. First, a survey has been completed and submitted to teachers asking them if they want to come back to school in Plan A, B or C. This is the first time teachers have been surveyed since the start of the pandemic, and this will hopefully give staff members not only a sense of inclusion in the process, but also an idea of how classrooms could be situated when students do return.
Second, a COVID-19 task force has been formed with the hopes of getting community input on the challenges in the district with the novel coronavirus. This task force will take stats like numbers from the teacher survey, as well as statistics given by the Cabarrus Health Alliance to help the Board of Education make decisions on when — and if — students should be back on campus whether that be in Plan B or Plan A.
The inclusion of both of these things should give the Board of Education a better idea of what their teachers want, and at least a snapshot of what the community wants as the task force is made up of 39 people in Cabarrus County.
New board members Denise Adcock, Tim Furr and Keshia Sandidge have repeatedly said since coming onto the board in December they want to get students back onto campus as soon, and as safely, as possible. They ran their campaigns on that platform and have spoken multiple times in their first several meetings about doing just that.
“At some point in time we need to visit this whether it’s now or later,” Adcock said in Monday’s Work Session. “I think we need to stop making excuses why we can’t do it. We know we have to get our kids back in school and we have to come up with ideas whether it’s out-of-the-box thinking, people are trained for two different jobs, whatever that is, we have to start thinking outside the box and come up with some solutions because our kids have got to get back into school.”
Getting students back onto campus has been a divisive issue since schools were closed as educational institutions in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For every person who says they want their child to be on campus there is another who feels the opposite.
One of the most telling things, however, since the Board of Education began discussing getting students back onto campus in September, was a survey done of elementary parents in Cabarrus County Schools which asked if they would be willing to send their children back in Plan A (It was originally voted in September that elementary students in kindergarten through third grade would come back in Plan A starting Oct. 19, but that vote was reversed two weeks later and students returned in Plan B instead). In that survey, more than 70 percent of parents said they would do so.
It is unclear if those numbers would be similar at the middle and high school levels (though those grades cannot come back in Plan A yet due to orders from Governor Roy Cooper), but it was telling.
That survey showed a more than two-thirds majority of elementary parents wanting their students on campus at the time. Things have changed since then as the infection rate has more than tripled in the County and active cases eclipsed more than 2,000 this week, but with the survey that went out Wednesday, there should be another look Monday at what people are feeling right now four months later. But, if the Board was to operate under the assumption that those same parents haven’t changed their minds — which could be a big assumption, yes — they would have little reason to change their plans for getting students back in Plan B starting Jan. 19 as scheduled as the district went back to Plan C in December due to rising cases in the County.
“I think what (Superintendent) Dr. (Chris) Lowder needed to know tonight was the desire of the Board and I think he’s heard that perfectly loud and clear,” Furr said. “The desire is to get the kids in school as soon as possible.”
Adcock went so far as to put up for discussion — there was no motion nor a second, this was only a discussion — that CCS bring back elementary students in kindergarten through third grade in Plan A on Jan. 19 and then fourth and fifth graders back in Plan A on Feb. 1.
Her thought process behind that included a couple of things: First, with new antigen testing possibly available in the district and results maybe back in as quick as 15 minutes, it will be easier to find cases and isolate them quickly and minimize the needed quarantines in schools. Second, since going to Plan C back on Dec. 14, COVID-19 cases in Cabarrus County have actually gotten worse, not better which would lead some to think the spread has less to do with the district and more to do with spread in the community. The infection rate sat at 13 percent and fell as low as 11 percent after going to Plan C. It stood at 18 percent as of Friday.
No cases have been reported of spread in Cabarrus County Schools, nor has one been reported in the district’s Kannapolis neighbor. Sandidge says it is hard to justify keeping children out of school and harming their education when it is the community which appears to be exacerbating the problem rather than CCS itself.
“Our children are suffering for issues that our community is unwilling to fix,” she said. “We are at (18) percent now, we were at 13 percent when we left, if we continue to hold our kids responsible for what the community decides to do we are doing them a disservice.”
Cabarrus County Schools expects to have results back from this week’s survey Monday. Several groups of the COVID-19 task force meet Friday. The Board of Education meets for its regular meeting Monday as well. Students are scheduled to get back into school Jan. 19 after Martin Luther King Day. As of right now the Board has made no change to that schedule. But, the hope is they will be able to make a more informed decision based off of feedback from their teachers, parents and community members who are part of the newly formed task force.
No matter the decision made it will be divisive. But Sandidge hopes everyone will be able to make the best choices moving forward together despite the inevitable differences of opinion that will come.
“In participating (with the task force) we’ve met two times in my group and initially I got this, ‘Us vs. Them’ mentality and I truly want us to get away from that and understand that this is a community issue and that we all are in trying times and need to work together through that,” she said.
She continued: “We’ve got to identify what we need from our community to help us through this and then ask for it. Whether that’s putting it on paper, whether it’s saying that here, or whether that’s getting it to them some way, some how.
“People should have a choice as to what works best for their family, and I mean that in every sense of what I said, from our teachers, to our parents, to our students, they should have a choice to figure out what looks best for them and we need to honor that.”