How teacher survey, COVID-19 task force will influence getting students back in school

That survey showed a more than two-thirds majority of elementary parents wanting their students on campus at the time. Things have changed since then as the infection rate has more than tripled in the County and active cases eclipsed more than 2,000 this week, but with the survey that went out Wednesday, there should be another look Monday at what people are feeling right now four months later. But, if the Board was to operate under the assumption that those same parents haven’t changed their minds — which could be a big assumption, yes — they would have little reason to change their plans for getting students back in Plan B starting Jan. 19 as scheduled as the district went back to Plan C in December due to rising cases in the County.

“I think what (Superintendent) Dr. (Chris) Lowder needed to know tonight was the desire of the Board and I think he’s heard that perfectly loud and clear,” Furr said. “The desire is to get the kids in school as soon as possible.”

Adcock went so far as to put up for discussion — there was no motion nor a second, this was only a discussion — that CCS bring back elementary students in kindergarten through third grade in Plan A on Jan. 19 and then fourth and fifth graders back in Plan A on Feb. 1.