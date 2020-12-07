IMPACT Grants Respond to Immediate School Needs

The Cabarrus County Education Foundation (CCEF) began the IMPACT grant program this year in response to the current pandemic.
“With our schools facing teaching in a new way this school year, CCEF wanted to ensure students had the resources they needed for continued student achievement while meeting health and safety protocols,” Amy Gough, CCEF Executive Director, said.
More than $14,000 was awarded to the following teachers during the second and third round of grants.
Bethel Elementary
- Stephanie Medeiros, Shannon Palomba and Jamie Schrock for a site-wide license for Reflex Math online program that improves math fact fluency, so students are prepared to solve more complex problems. ($1,500)
- Heather Shulman for Social-Emotional Learning in the Library to purchase books and e-books that promote inclusivity and diversity during SEL lessons. ($785)
Beverly Hills STEM Elementary
- Megan Charlton, Cori Cauble and Shelby Davis to provide a school-wide license for Breakout EDU so students can apply problem-solving strategies within a real-world or collaborative context to conquer core academic subjects’ standards. ($1,068)
Charles E. Boger Elementary
- Jake Gray for the creation of an outdoor sensory path to promote healthy activity such as jumping, hopping, twisting and turning their bodies while maintaining social distancing. ($1,000)
- Margaret Cuthbertson, Shannon Lawrence and Emily Zelando to provide a school-wide license for Breakout EDU to create high-content lessons that are meaningful and memorable and will help increase student learning across all grade levels. ($1,068)
Northwest Cabarrus High STEM Program
- Bethany Gregory to kick off the CyberPatriot competition team and introduce students to careers in cybersecurity and other STEM disciplines. ($205)
- Carmen Money, Jill Staton and Mary Ellen Brafford to deepen students’ scientific understanding and build interest in STEM through a school-wide subscription to Generation Geniuses. ($1,065)
R. Brown McAllister STEM Elementary
- Brittany Rogers, Micaela Malachowski, Jill Trott and Alisha Fain to replace document cameras for every homeroom teacher due to a software upgrade so teachers have this much needed resource for hands-on demonstrations for students. ($1,732)
- Leah Grasty for a school-wide license to A Generation of Geniuses online science program that brings science standards to life through fun and educational videos. ($1,065)
Winecoff STEM Elementary
- Carolina Riano (Winecoff ES) introduces multicultural books through the “virtual biblioburro” to cultural and linguistic diverse students. The project will also offer virtual reading sessions for students and their families to enjoy some reading time, enhance their English as English language learners, and feel identified, recognized and embraced thanks to their diversity. ($884)
- Susan Frazier (Winecoff STEM ES) for a school license for Brain Camp, an online resource with virtual hands-on math tools to aid students in learning. ($530)
Wolf Meadow Elementary
- Amilia Keomuongchangh and Melissa Capets for a school-wide license for Gizmos online simulation program that engages students in inquiry-based learning in math and science concepts. ($1,947)
Elementary STEM Coaches
- Lara Cabaniss, Carmen Money and Megan Charlton for Rocket Week 2021 that will guide 3,000 K-5 STEM kids in age-appropriate rocket creation and testing projects while also introducing students to career pioneers in the industry with a focus on minorities and underrepresented groups. ($1,000)
