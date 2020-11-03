"It's like another first day": KCS elementary students back in Plan A

Buckwell is proud of that fact because it means students and staff are wearing masks, socially distancing and remaining vigilant. But he also understands everyone must stay that way to not only keep children in schools, but most importantly, keeping everyone healthy and free of COVID-19.

“Everybody keep doing everything you can to prevent the spread of this all the time, every day, just keep working,” he said.

KCS used an abundance of caution when bringing students back to school in Plan B to start the year and it has even penciled in a regrouping day for this week as elementary students come back in Plan A.

With Election Day being Tuesday all students get the day off. This was done intentionally by KCS, so it could get students on campus, then have a day to examine what they did and see if anything needs to be changed.

There were a few little things that could be adjusted on campuses in KCS from what Buckwell — who made it out to three elementary schools while Assistant Superintendent Kevin Garay made it out to the other three Monday — saw, but even that was handled well from his perspective.