"It's like another first day": KCS elementary students back in Plan A

KANNAPOLIS — Kannapolis City Schools elementary students were back on campus Monday in Gov. Roy Cooper’s Plan A for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In Cooper’s Plan A, elementary schools are allowed to bring students back with no limits on classroom numbers, but everyone on campus is required to wear a mask and socially distance.
Kannapolis City Schools had some issues with maintaining that social distance since around 75 percent of students decided to come back in Plan A while the other 25 percent remain remote, but Superintendent Chip Buckwell was proud of how his staff handled the challenge.
“We looked at different seating configurations, then we looked at different furniture,” Buckwell said in a phone call Tuesday. “We were able to order about 200 desks that came in last night and we’ve got some of them stockpiled for situations (like) if a teacher really wanted to keep their tables, but once they got in there you really couldn’t keep a table you really need a desk, because desks right now are easier to spread out than tables are, so you can work in a classroom differently.
“People just had to look at classrooms differently, it’s kind of funny in some classrooms how you go in there and you know how a teacher’s going to set it up and it’s completely different than what they’ve ever set up.
“You’ve got to admire those folks for having that kind of courage.”
Leading up to the re-entry in Plan A for elementary schools in Kannapolis, classrooms were operating in a modified schedule in which students came to school in two groups — A and B — two days a week each while there were others who remained remotely learning at home at all times.
Under that format students would get lessons and assignments while getting help periodically both in the classroom and online.
It’s a little different now. There are no teachers educating both remotely and in a classroom at KCS. Teachers are either in the classroom teaching students or on Zoom teaching students.
So other than social distancing and mask wearing classes look very close to normal on campus at KCS right now. With remote students it looks very similar to what Cabarrus County Schools had done all year up to Oct. 19.
A teacher will give a lesson on Zoom spanning 15 to 20 minutes and students will then do assignments. If a child then needs help, a teacher can do an individual Zoom session or a small-group session with several children at the same time.
It’s a challenge everywhere for everyone as teachers on campus still must assure social distance with no limits on students but continue to teach classes normally, while online teachers who may never have educated remotely before this year are now doing that exclusively. It’s far from easy, but Buckwell is proud of how his staff has stepped up with all they have been asked to do.
“The principals and teachers, I just can’t describe how good a job they have done working through all of this and setting up classrooms differently,” he said. “They have been absolutely amazing.”
Of course, there is still caution on campus as the COVID-19 pandemic remains alive and well in North Carolina, as the state has been one of the hardest hit in the nation to date.
North Carolina is sixth in total cases and 16th in deaths, while the unemployment rate hit a high over the last decade in April after many businesses were forced to close due to the pandemic. According to US Census Data, more than 50 percent of residents in the state fear eviction.
And that is while North Carolina’s case and death rates are actually low. The state sits 30th in cases per 100,000 residents and 34th in deaths per 100,000. The case can be made the reason for those numbers is the caution taken with a statewide mask mandate passed in June and one of the slower reopenings in the United States as it remains paused in Phase 3.
But a lack of caution in schools could lead to the spreading of the virus and employees of districts who may be at risk being in danger. Kannapolis City Schools recognizes this, but it also believes in following all of the guidance it is receiving from the Cabarrus Health Alliance.
KCS opened in Cooper’s Plan B to start the year and it has seen cases in the district. However, according to Buckwell, not one of the cases found has come from transmission in Kannapolis schools.
Buckwell is proud of that fact because it means students and staff are wearing masks, socially distancing and remaining vigilant. But he also understands everyone must stay that way to not only keep children in schools, but most importantly, keeping everyone healthy and free of COVID-19.
“Everybody keep doing everything you can to prevent the spread of this all the time, every day, just keep working,” he said.
KCS used an abundance of caution when bringing students back to school in Plan B to start the year and it has even penciled in a regrouping day for this week as elementary students come back in Plan A.
With Election Day being Tuesday all students get the day off. This was done intentionally by KCS, so it could get students on campus, then have a day to examine what they did and see if anything needs to be changed.
There were a few little things that could be adjusted on campuses in KCS from what Buckwell — who made it out to three elementary schools while Assistant Superintendent Kevin Garay made it out to the other three Monday — saw, but even that was handled well from his perspective.
“Yesterday I saw one kid in one school not have a mask when he walked in a door — yesterday was his first day — and he had a mask within four feet of the front door,” Buckwell said. “Staff was doing what they needed to do, the kid was doing what he needed to do, he wore a mask, went to class.
“So the staff and the kids, I really can’t describe how wonderful they’ve been.”
There is even more caution going forward as the holidays are approaching. With Halloween children were out among their peers and their parents were with them as well. When Thanksgiving rolls around families will gather and the same goes for Christmas.
These are prime scenarios for spreading a respiratory virus such as COVID-19. KCS was happy to get students back in Plan A on Monday with a little break Tuesday, but the district knows the next couple of months are critical not only for Kannapolis schools, but the state as a whole.
Buckwell said they are doing all they can to encourage families to continue to be safe during the coming weeks for just those reasons.
“You’re got to be careful,” he said. “You can’t let your guard down.”
But Monday was a good day on campus at KCS. As Buckwell said in his weekly Facebook video, “It’s like another first day of school.”
Buckwell was happy to see students back on campus and to see his staff doing such a good job, he just wants to make sure everyone continues to stay safe and get the best education possible.
“We’ve been lucky in a lot of regards, but again, I think that luck has a lot to do with our plan,” he said. “I think we had a good plan going in, we still have a good plan and, by golly, we’re going to stick with it.”
