Jay M. Robinson Robotics coach hopes award will inspire district to continue program growth

Mr. Parisi said he never could have pictured his program growing to where it has, but now he wants to do all he can to keep it going. He will be retiring in the near future and he needs someone to pick up where he will leave off. The district will then have to rely on more than one teacher at Jay M. Robinson High School to get it done.

“I couldn’t have done it alone,” he said. “And I’m hoping to convince somebody else at a higher pay grade to put things in place and keep them in place and get the funds approved. We just approved 95 new positions with COVID…director of VEX Communications at the district and county level wasn’t one of them, so right now it’s still kind of got to be this high school teacher at Jay M. Robinson High School putting on some more events. We’ve got to get it to that point for the families of this county. And I have no doubt, in all honesty, we have not scratched the scratch with the capabilities of this. Haven’t scratched the scratch. And I have no doubt that if the right person wanted to run with this and put the people in place…it’ll become a national model that other counties will follow.”

He knows the value of the program for his students and sees the success it can lead to down the line.