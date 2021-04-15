Jennifer Birkemeier only ever wanted to be a teacher, she now has a chance to be named best in CCS

She continued: “It would be very exciting and it would mean the world to me to be named Cabarrus County Teacher of the Year. I’m just humbled to get to this point. So I have no expectations going into it and I would take away an overwhelming feeling of joy if it was me. It’s been a very exciting process and Cabarrus County Schools really makes you feel like a superstar when you make it to this level, so just that part has been very fun and exciting for me and for the kids too. They don’t understand it quite as much, they were very unimpressed when I won the school, they were just like, ‘OK, can we eat our lunch now?’ But they’re 5 so we try to make it as exciting for them as possible to try and understand what was happening. But it would mean a lot to me.”