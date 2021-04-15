Jennifer Birkemeier only ever wanted to be a teacher, she now has a chance to be named best in CCS

HARRISBURG — Teaching is all Harrisburg Elementary Kindergarten teacher Jennifer Birkemeier has ever wanted to do, so when she found out she had been named one of six finalists for Cabarrus County Schools (CCS) Teacher of the Year it was pretty overwhelming.
“To just be nominated by my school family and then to make it to this level is really quite an honor and very exciting,” she said.
She continued: “It’s an honor teachers go their whole career without experiencing and we work hard every day and just to be recognized this way it touches my heart.”
Her first and biggest passion
When Mrs. Birkemeier says all she ever wanted to do was teach she isn’t lying. In fact, she traces wanting to become a teacher all the way back to kindergarten where, somewhat ironically, she got a bad impression from a teacher.
“My very first memory was when I was in kindergarten,” she said in a Zoom call a couple of weeks ago. “The first memory I can think of as far as school was concerned was kindergarten and I had a very mean kindergarten teacher and that is what stuck with me. So on that note I knew I never wanted to be like that teacher.”
Her opinion of teachers quickly changed though in just a couple of years.
“My parents moved us to a new school when I was in second grade and I will always remember that teacher because she made me feel so welcomed,” she said. “It was February when we moved so the year was more than half done, she had already connected with the kids in her class and I was the newbie coming in and she just made me feel so welcome and connected with the kids that were in my class.
“She introduced me to someone that she knew that we could kind of click and become friends and we did instantly.”
Both memories drove her to become a teacher.
“I think having both a positive and negative experience that second grade year was when I said I wanted to be a teacher when I grow up,” she said. “I think it’s because of that teacher and how she made me feel, and how she made me feel as a learner. So I think that that was a real inspiration to me and I knew at that point that was all I ever wanted to be.”
She has never wanted to do anything other than teach since that point and she has now carved out a 22-year-career for herself along with an honor as a finalist for Teacher of the Year in CCS. Not a single bit of her passion has waned either.
“It’s the only job I’ve ever wanted to have since I was a little girl myself and every year I just love starting fresh and over again,” she said. “I just love growing with the profession and growing with the children year after year.”
Watching children grow as readers
There may be nothing more Mrs. Birkemeier loves than to watch her students grow as readers.
“There’s no greater gift that you can give a child than teaching them to learn to read,” she said. “Just knowing that I’m part of that process for them and an important part of that process for them is really where my passion lies.”
She continued: “They come to school as such babies, they really come in and they rely a lot on you at the beginning of the year, but also it’s really exciting to watch them develop that independence and see that they can do hard things and they can learn new challenges and take them on and reach their goals by the end of the year.”
This has not been the easiest year to teach a child to read. Teachers and students have been yanked back and forth constantly especially at the elementary school level. Mrs. Birkemeier’s students this school year alone have gone from Plan C to Plan A to Plan B back to Plan C to Plan B and finally they are in Plan A again.
Finding consistency with a class schedule has been hard enough and finding a consistency with learning to read cannot have been easy. But Mrs. Birkemeier has been so impressed with the resilience her students — and their parents — have shown.
“This year has been a different kind of year but I’m just impressed by all that these 5-year-olds can do,” she said. “I never in my lifetime thought that I would see a 5-year-old that could navigate an online Teams meeting and know how to participate. And in this kind of platform it’s been overwhelming to see because I have my own questions and doubts about how this is going to work and were we really going to be able to connect with them, were we really going to be able to see that growth? And I am just so awe inspired by what I’ve seen my kids do and I’m just really proud of the growth I’ve seen.”
She continued: “I have an awesome, awesome group of parents that I work with and I couldn’t be more grateful for the support that they’ve given me and the support that they’ve given their child to help them grow and succeed this year. I made it very clear at the beginning of the year that we were in this together as a team, none of us knew how this was going to go, we were kind of all facing it for the first time together and as long as we maintain that ‘we’re in this together’ team spirit, I just knew that the kids would be successful and I think that’s a huge part of why they are.”
Harrisburg Elementary School Principal Erin Anderson has seen firsthand that teamwork between Mrs. Birkemeier, her students and their families and raved about the work they have done together this year.
“I think as a school we’ve spent a lot more time on building those relationships that we needed and a lot of our teachers will say they have better relationships with their parents than they’ve ever had,” she said. “(Our teachers have been) in their (families’) homes (virtually) and they’ve been really direct — these are the power standards that we have to teach, this is what we need to do and they know their kids. And the greatest thing about Mrs. Birkemeier is she’s been doing that all along. She did it before it was a need to be.”
Focusing on what a student needs
Kindergarten students have a lot of needs. They need a guide to teach them how to read and a guide to help them adjust to a more formal classroom setting than they have ever had. But they also have a need for someone to help them grow as more than a student. They need someone to help them grow socially and emotionally.
There may not be a teacher at Harrisburg Elementary with more of a passion for meeting those needs than Mrs. Birkemeier. She got a chance to go through the district’s reConnect training which focuses on meeting a child’s social/emotional needs and has taken that training and incorporated it seamlessly into her classroom.
She takes the time every morning to take a subject and discuss it with her students whether that be patience or perseverance and she teaches them ways to remember those lessons throughout the day and year. Making sure these students are prepared for the classroom and life going forward is an absolute must for Mrs. Birkemeier.
“Our world is changing so fast and it’s really important to support our students in that way.”
She continued: “This year, of course, there’s been a lot of overwhelming and stressful things that have happened and so many changes and I think it’s all about how we teach ourselves and our students how to cope with those things and those changes that make all the difference.”
She has seen how certain breathing exercises and other social/emotional mechanisms have helped her students and thinks these methods should be used across the district.
“I think it’s a huge part of what schools should be teaching children,” she said. “I think it’s a skill that could carry all throughout our lives and certainly a lot of adults also need to learn those coping strategies, so I found it to be very helpful this year for myself and for my students.”
Her work on this front has impressed her principal as well.
“She incorporates it throughout the whole day, so she has done things where it’s seen beyond the classroom,” Anderson said. “Maybe writing notes of kindness to kids in other grade levels or…last year she gave us a worry stone that you could use when you’re worried…she just takes it larger than just that small section of time. So when they’re working on something they go back to it, if something’s challenging remember when we learned about perseverance and how we get through that so that they can really apply it.”
She continued: “It’s huge for all kids because, especially in the environment we’re in right now, if you don’t have that…you can’t ever get to the reading or writing or the math. They need to know that they’re in a place where it’s comfortable and where they can experiment with some things where there’s trust and that they know that they’re going to be supported both emotionally and academically. And I think that’s why she’s had success because her kids and her families know that they’re supported all the way around.”
If she is named teacher of the year, Mrs. Birkemeier would love to see more teachers have a chance to go through reConnect training and aid in a child’s social/emotional growth at an even larger scale.
“I think that it is a valuable resource for teachers to have in the classroom,” she said. “And I know that our social workers and our school counselors and our school psychologists it’s important for them to have that training too, but I think in the moment, I think teachers really need to have that bag of tricks that they can pull from. So how can they keep their students in the classroom and keep them learning and manage those feelings?”
Quite an honor
Mrs. Birkemeier knows just how rare it is to be a finalist for Teacher of the Year in CCS. She actually did the math and found that less than a tenth of a percent of teachers receive the honor every year. She knows it will be a tough honor to receive, but the honor of being a finalist isn’t lost on her.
“I know that there are some really wonderful teachers in our district and to make it to the Top 6 is quite surprising, quite an honor,” she said.
She continued: “It would be very exciting and it would mean the world to me to be named Cabarrus County Teacher of the Year. I’m just humbled to get to this point. So I have no expectations going into it and I would take away an overwhelming feeling of joy if it was me. It’s been a very exciting process and Cabarrus County Schools really makes you feel like a superstar when you make it to this level, so just that part has been very fun and exciting for me and for the kids too. They don’t understand it quite as much, they were very unimpressed when I won the school, they were just like, ‘OK, can we eat our lunch now?’ But they’re 5 so we try to make it as exciting for them as possible to try and understand what was happening. But it would mean a lot to me.”
The Teacher of the Year will be named in a virtual event Tuesday, April 20.