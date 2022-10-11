JIMMIE JOHNSON SCHOLARSHIP: Hickory Ridge grad, ASU student awarded

Singler, who is a freshman at Appalachian State University, is from Concord, North Carolina, and is majoring in Fitness, Nutrition and Exercise Science. She is a graduate from Hickory Ridge High School. Singler will receive $4,800 per year for 10 years from the award.

“I intend to pursue a Masters Degree in athletic training after my major.” said Singler. “This definitely helps me out. A big part of my past is being a part of NASCAR and being around it so long. Understanding and learning I got the scholarship was really a big shock to me at first. But, I’m really happy I am able to pursue something in college and use some of that money to help my family out with the expense.”