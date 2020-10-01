KAE expresses disapproval with BOE's plan to move to Plan A on Nov. 2

KANNAPOLIS — The Kannapolis Association of Educators announced its opposition in a Facebook post Wednesday to KCS’s plan to move elementary schools into Governor Roy Cooper’s Plan A starting Nov. 2.
The Board of Education voted unanimously Monday in a called meeting to move to Plan A which would allow elementary schools to operate with no limits on classroom sizes starting Oct. 5.
Students and staff will still be required to wear masks and maintain six feet of social distance in classrooms, but there will no longer be a 50 percent capacity in school buildings.
Kannapolis City Schools has been operating in Gov. Cooper’s Plan B since the start of the school year which allows a blended learning model with some on-campus education as well as online.
Middle and High Schools in KCS will remain in Plan B on Nov. 2.
“Knowing that we are going back with full capacity in elementary schools, there will be more exposure to our educational support professions (bus drivers, custodians, school nutrition staff and teacher assistants) as well as encore/specials teachers,” KAE, a local chapter of the North Carolina Association of Educators, wrote. “These staff members interact with more than just one class of students each day. A return to full capacity will bring an increased risk of COVID being spread.”
Since opening schools in August, KCS has seen 12 cases of COVID-19 in the district with 11 staff members contracting the virus and one student.
According to a release from the school district, these cases are believed to have come from community spread and not from transmission on campus as all staff and students are required to be temperature checked before boarding busses and walking onto school property, as well as wearing masks and maintaining social distance at all times.
But the option to move to Plan A for elementary schools in the state presented by Gov. Cooper has been met with pushback in the County already as some expressed dissatisfaction with Cabarrus County Schools’ decision to move kindergarten through third graders into this plan starting Oct. 19.
According to research done by the CDC’s COVID-19 response team (Via the American Academy of Pediatrics), “children appear to be infected by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus that causes COVID-19, far less frequently than adults and, when infected, typically have mild symptoms.”
This does not mean children cannot spread the novel coronavirus, but that the danger is lower among the younger demographic. However, teachers and staff are not in that demographic and are still at risk as the KAE points out.
“We want to support all our educators in saying that in all elementary school buildings more than students will be put at risk,” its statement reads. “Returning to non-socially distanced face-to-face instruction puts our staff, students and ultimately our community at greater risk. Therefore, Kannapolis Association of Educators do not support the current proposal of the school board for our elementary school to return to full-time face-to-face instruction.”
Under Gov. Cooper’s Plan A social distancing is still required, however, as CCS Superintendent Chris Lowder pointed out at a meeting last week, some classrooms will have challenges maintaining social distance above certain numbers.
KCS has sent out a survey asking parents for their plans moving forward whether that be moving their children from Plan C to Plan B or if they intend to move their younger students to Plan A. Families may still choose to stay in Plan C when the district moves to Plan A on Nov. 2.
Board of Education Vice Chair Kevin Clark called the decision to vote to go to Plan A a tougher one than when they decided to go to Plan B to start the year in July.
Superintendent Chip Buckwell chose not to send students back in Plan A when they were first allowed Oct. 5 because there was not enough time to plan. He believes though with what he has seen in the first several weeks of the school year they can move safely to Plan A on Nov. 2. But they have to remain diligent with their protocols.
“We’re going to work toward getting our people back as fast as we can,” he said. “Our intent was always to get as many people back face to face as we could, but we want to do it right, we want to do it well, and we want to do it safely.”
