KAE expresses disapproval with BOE's plan to move to Plan A on Nov. 2

“We want to support all our educators in saying that in all elementary school buildings more than students will be put at risk,” its statement reads. “Returning to non-socially distanced face-to-face instruction puts our staff, students and ultimately our community at greater risk. Therefore, Kannapolis Association of Educators do not support the current proposal of the school board for our elementary school to return to full-time face-to-face instruction.”

Under Gov. Cooper’s Plan A social distancing is still required, however, as CCS Superintendent Chris Lowder pointed out at a meeting last week, some classrooms will have challenges maintaining social distance above certain numbers.

KCS has sent out a survey asking parents for their plans moving forward whether that be moving their children from Plan C to Plan B or if they intend to move their younger students to Plan A. Families may still choose to stay in Plan C when the district moves to Plan A on Nov. 2.

Board of Education Vice Chair Kevin Clark called the decision to vote to go to Plan A a tougher one than when they decided to go to Plan B to start the year in July.