Kannapolis Board of Education approves hazard pay regulation

KANNAPOLIS — The Board of Education voted unanimously to approve a new regulation regarding the Hazard Pay Program at Monday’s monthly meeting for December.
In this instance this regulation will allow the Board of Education to use C.A.R.E.S. funds to pay for hazard pay during the COVID-19 pandemic. It doesn’t actually specify C.A.R.E.S. funds in the regulation because it is also meant to be used in the future for situations like this, but what was approved Monday was done with the intention of incorporating C.A.R.E.S. funds.
“This is recommended from the North Carolina pandemic recovery office as necessary to document hazard pay,” Board attorney Brandon McPherson said at the meeting. “I think there is a consistent voice across the board that says this is a good idea.”
He continued: “I do not see hazard pay going away after the end of this year, it may be something that continues into the next semester and into the future, so at the very least this regulation makes a lot of sense for those purposes.”
The regulation could apply to just about anyone in the district — bus drivers, custodians, nutrition workers etc. — who could be put in a setting that would qualify as hazardous. For instance, if a bus driver is asked to work with the nutrition department to hand out food while districts are in remote learning.
“I don’t think it’s going to be used a lot, but in the case that it would need to be used is why we need the regulation,” Superintendent Chip Buckwell said. “I don’t anticipate it being widely used at all, but I don’t want to be without it when we need it.”
This regulation approved by the Board of Education allows them to make a determination when to give out hazard pay. The Board will then decide how much to pay at the time to the individual employees.
It is a rather subjective measurement associated with the regulation saying: “hazard pay is not payable if safety precautions have reduced the risk of exposure to less than a significant level,” but that is kind of the point.
The subjectivity will allow a Board of Education to determine what that level is instead of allowing the state to make a broad-sweeping declaration across all levels when not all areas are the same.
“The rationale is that it is moldable to fit the needs of the district at the time in which the hazard pay is paid,” McPherson said. “So if the risk is uniform across all subject areas it’s very hard for you to justify somebody being paid hazard pay, right? But if there is significantly more risk in their job duties vs. another employee’s job duties you get a little bit closer to having the possibility of having to pay hazard pay versus considering the idea of having to pay hazard pay.
“This just opens up an avenue for you to do it. Now, there’s an argument that you could do it anyway without this regulation at all, but frankly what the federal government in the state of North Carolina’s decision told you is that if you’re going to be spending federal dollars that having a policy adopted as to how you’re going about doing it, or a regulation as to how you’re going to go about doing it, is the best way to go about doing it because at least it keeps you tethered to something as opposed to willy nilly picking who you want to pay hazard pay.”
This is not a regulation that could have been anticipated being needed before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the state, this is a reaction to a new need and something meant to give employees help where they otherwise did not have it before.
