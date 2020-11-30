 Skip to main content
Kannapolis Board of Education to hold public hearing Dec. 15
KCS will hold a public hearing Dec. 15.

KANNAPOLIS — The Board of Education will hold a public hearing Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 6 p.m. to consider the adoption of an aspirational verifiable percentage goal for minority business participation in the total value of work for each Kannapolis City Schools building project costing at least $300,000 and not paid for by state funds.

The Public Hearing is part of Kannapolis City Schools Board Policy 9125.

Due to the restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic, the public hearing will be held via Zoom. Persons wishing to address the Kannapolis City Board of Education during the Public Hearing must sign up with Ashley Forrest at 704-939-1323 or ashley.forrest@kcs.k12.nc.us by 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 14.

Registered participants will receive an email with information on accessing the Zoom Webinar for the meeting on December 15, 2020.  Each registered participant will have up to 3 minutes to be heard.

Anyone in need of special accommodations should inform Ashley Forrest at 704-939-1323 or ashley.forrest@kcs.k12.nc.us by 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 14, 2020.

