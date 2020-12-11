Kannapolis Board of Education votes to come back in Plan C to start next semester

KANNAPOLIS — The Board of Education voted 3-2 Friday at an emergency Called Meeting in favor of coming back next semester in an all-remote Plan C through Martin Luther King Day. Members Kristina Cook, Brenda McCombs and Anita Parker voted in favor of the motion while Kevin Clark and Todd Adams opposed.
Despite the opposition Board Chair Adams was clear in saying there was no division in this vote.
“I will say that split votes on this Board are very rare,” he said. “I want everyone to know that I completely support, and I feel Mr. Clark will too, that we’ll completely support this and we’re 100 percent behind it.”
This vote comes on the heels of a recommendation by the Health Alliance for Kannapolis City Schools and Cabarrus County Schools to go into a virtual Plan C because of the sharp rise in cases across the County as well as the percent positivity rate among those tested and the pressure currently being put on the Atrium Health System.
KCS will finish the semester as normal with elementary students in Plan A and middle and high school students in Plan B. After Winter Break ends children will come back in Plan C starting Jan. 4.
Recommendation
Superintendent Chip Buckwell recommended the district move into Plan C after guidance from the Health Alliance and initially proposed KCS stay all-remote until Jan. 29. After discussion that was changed to the Martin Luther King Day weekend following a proposal from Brenda McCombs, but Board Members said multiple times that date could be moved back if the metrics dictate it.
While the Health Alliance’s recommendation was a driving force behind Superintendent Buckwell advising the Board of Education as he did, quarantines in the district made the decision practically essential at this time.
“The impact of quarantines on the ability to operate safely and effectively (has been serious),” he said. “On Nov. 30 we had 27 staff out with seven positive cases. Today at 12 o’clock we had 69 members out with 15 positive.”
Just weeks ago the CDC and the Cabarrus Health Alliance changed its guidance on what qualifies as a “close contact” to a case of COVID-19. Prior to the week of Nov. 23 a “close contact” was classified as someone who was near a positive case for 15 straight minutes. After Nov. 23 the definition of “close contact” changed to 15 total minutes exposed over a 24-hour period.
This had a direct and noticeable impact on Kannapolis City Schools as weeks like Nov. 2 saw zero quarantines due to a “close contact” in the district. The week of Nov. 30 saw 40 and Dec. 7 saw 38.
Quarantines are so rampant across the district two busses are sitting empty and unused while 15 teachers assistants are being utilized as bus drivers to help cover routes, according to KCS’s Will Crabtree. Substitute teachers are now harder to find as well because of that.
“Believe me, I’ve been conflicted about this more than you’ll ever know because I want kids to be in school, I think it’s the best place for kids to be is in school because our kids need to be getting instruction,” Buckwell said. “But when we can’t staff it and we’re close to being there, and were close to being there at several schools in the past…you’re at a point where you’re concerned.”
Get back to normal safely
Every single Board Member and KCS Staff member in attendance at Friday’s meeting said repeatedly they want children in school, and despite the vote, their priority will be to get students back as quickly — and most importantly, safely — in the process.
“I have firmly believed, and I have stood strong all the way back to March when we did this in the beginning is that the best place for our children to be is in school,” Adams said. “And you guys (the district) have done a heck of a job of making school a safe place to be.”
To this date, despite the likely more than 1,500 cases of COVID-19 active in Cabarrus County and an infection rate above 13 percent of those tested, not one case has reportedly come from spread in any KCS or CCS schools. Students are required to wear masks, socially distance and cleaning has been extensive across the district.
But the community spread is so high at the moment, students are testing positive because they were exposed to either a parent, family member or friend who likely got it from their parent, family member or friend. While mass gatherings are limited to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, with coronaviruses with droplet precautions like this one, spread is incredibly common in the home. A person will go out and get exposed and bring it home and expose their families.
This isn’t something done with malice, it is simply how these kinds of viruses work. That is what is causing so many quarantines and why the community spread continues to be high especially following mass times of family gatherings such as Halloween and Thanksgiving.
Fortunately the situation is not quite so dire that KCS has to go to remote immediately and Buckwell didn’t even recommend that be done. Several Board Members mentioned the fact they spoke to teachers who said they wanted to finish off the semester if they could. Taking every second they can to give students the education and support they need is the priority.
“I’ve spoke(n) to multiple staff members…I also spoke to students,” Cook said. “It’s important for us to make sure we’re doing the right thing for everybody and that doesn’t necessarily align in this situation. We feel like kids need to be in the classroom, we feel like that’s the best place for them, we feel like schools are safe.
“One teacher spoke about a child who was upset with the situation at home and was able to sit down with him and have that discussion and have that support that he wouldn’t have otherwise. We’re not just here to educate with a book, we’re here to educate socially and emotionally as well. And I see in my own children that remote does not give them (what they need) at all.”
She continued: “So my worry with remote is that we’re going back to that, where these kids don’t have that support at home or they don’t have somebody to sit and help them with their homework. Or they don’t have somebody to sit and talk to when they have a problem. We have an obligation to take care of them, but we also have an obligation to take care of our staff and like many have said, they’re tired, but they do this because they love these kids.”
Another tough decision
Board Member Kevin Clark had difficulty with the decision in October to bring elementary students back in Plan A the next month. It was clear this was an even more challenging choice.
“I have absolutely agonized over this thing since we knew it was coming,” he said. “I’ve tried to look at the same things that everybody else does to try to figure out what is relevant to us, and yes, my wife works for Atrium, I hear it at home, I hear her side of it as well, and I started getting lots of emails, messages, text messages and phone calls at about 11 o’clock last night, so trying to take all of that into account and then remembering how visiting elementary schools where the principals and teachers are telling us…that the kids are doing so much better in A from C and being surprised about how far behind they are.”
He continued: “The biggest part for me is the emotional needs of the kids. I know I referenced a suicide study (in October) and that was tough.”
Clark actually had to stop for a few minutes to gather his thoughts as his voice began to break up during the Zoom meeting.
“Hopefully this is somewhat of a wakeup call for some people in the community,” he said. “I have run across some people that I thought should know better out and about not social distancing, not wearing masks and then we come to try to make this decision after seeing that.
“I’m just hoping that some people will know we’re sitting here trying to make this decision and then go off and do your Christmas, whatever you’re going to do, all I can do is kind of plead with you and say, ‘Have your time, but just do it responsibly. Wear your mask. You don’t know where everybody has been, who they’ve been around. Do what’s right.
“That’s all I can say. Just do what’s right and let’s come back and be safe so we can push forward.”
