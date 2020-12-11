Kannapolis Board of Education votes to go remote after holidays

This isn’t something done with malice, it is simply how these kinds of viruses work. That is what is causing so many quarantines and why the community spread continues to be high especially following mass times of family gatherings such as Halloween and Thanksgiving.

Fortunately the situation is not quite so dire that KCS has to go to remote immediately and Buckwell didn’t even recommend that be done. Several Board Members mentioned the fact they spoke to teachers who said they wanted to finish off the semester if they could. Taking every second they can to give students the education and support they need is the priority.

“I’ve spoke(n) to multiple staff members…I also spoke to students,” Cook said. “It’s important for us to make sure we’re doing the right thing for everybody and that doesn’t necessarily align in this situation. We feel like kids need to be in the classroom, we feel like that’s the best place for them, we feel like schools are safe.

“One teacher spoke about a child who was upset with the situation at home and was able to sit down with him and have that discussion and have that support that he wouldn’t have otherwise. We’re not just here to educate with a book, we’re here to educate socially and emotionally as well. And I see in my own children that remote does not give them (what they need) at all.”