Kannapolis City Schools calls Emergency Meeting for Friday

KANNAPOLIS — The Board of Education has called an Emergency Board Meeting for a COVID-19 impact update and recommendation.
The meeting will be held Friday at 3:30 p.m. and will be held remotely due to pandemic restrictions.
To view the meeting you can go here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ZLSSuMJBTxGQZsFxbxRtLQ.
This comes one day after Cabarrus County Schools voted to move into an all-remote Plan C after numbers due to the COVID-19 pandemic eclipsed more than 1,400 active cases in the County on Tuesday.
Kannapolis City Schools has been operating under Plan B since the beginning of the school year and moved elementary school students into Plan A at the beginning of November.
Winter Break begins next Friday so students who are currently in Plan B would have two on-campus days left before it. Students in Plan A have five days left.
