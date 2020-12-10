Kannapolis City Schools calls Emergency Meeting for Friday

KANNAPOLIS — The Board of Education has called an Emergency Board Meeting for a COVID-19 impact update and recommendation.

The meeting will be held Friday at 3:30 p.m. and will be held remotely due to pandemic restrictions.

To view the meeting you can go here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ZLSSuMJBTxGQZsFxbxRtLQ.

This comes one day after Cabarrus County Schools voted to move into an all-remote Plan C after numbers due to the COVID-19 pandemic eclipsed more than 1,400 active cases in the County on Tuesday.

Kannapolis City Schools has been operating under Plan B since the beginning of the school year and moved elementary school students into Plan A at the beginning of November.

Winter Break begins next Friday so students who are currently in Plan B would have two on-campus days left before it. Students in Plan A have five days left.