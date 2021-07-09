Kannapolis City Schools going back to in-person learning 5 days a week to start year

KCS has a Board of Education meeting scheduled for Monday. The agenda has an item reserved for a Back-To-School Update, but it is unclear if there will be any further information at that time.

Currently in the state of North Carolina, anyone who has been vaccinated is allowed to go out in public without a mask unless a business requires patrons to wear one. However, in a press conference June 11, Governor Roy Cooper extended a State of Emergency requiring face coverings in certain settings such as public transportation, schools, health care facilities and childcare facilities.

Those orders would extend to school districts like Kannapolis at this point, though with numbers due to COVID-19 across the state on the decline and vaccination rates on the rise, it remains to be seen what guidance will be when school starts in August.

Currently there are 151 active cases of COVID-19 in Cabarrus County with an 2.4 percent positive rate among those tested. Additionally, there have been 89,102 first doses of vaccine administered, according to the Cabarrus Health Alliance. That is not yet the 80 percent the local health department is looking for, but it is up significantly from the end of the academic year.