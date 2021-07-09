Kannapolis City Schools going back to in-person learning 5 days a week to start year

Kannapolis City Schools announced its plan for students’ return to campus in a Facebook video message Friday.
“While we will have additional messaging in the coming weeks about the 21-22 school year we can share that in KCS we plan to be face to face five days a week for all grade levels,” new KCS Superintendent Kevin Garay said.
North Carolina signed a bill into law in the spring requiring schools to offer Plan A to all students while also requiring the offer of an all-remote Plan C. This is currently the legislation school districts are working off of, but it is unclear if a Plan C will be required to start the year.
New KCS Superintendent Kevin Garay said they are still waiting for guidance from the state on whether they will offer Plan C to start the year. They are also waiting for mask guidelines.
“Many of you heard that there are two key back-to-school areas that the state has not yet competed guidance on,” he said. “First, there is the question of mask requirements. Secondly, the question of remote learning options.
“Currently, mask guidelines would come from the state of North Carolina, not local school districts. Likewise, we are awaiting final state guidance on any requirements or expectations for remote learning options before making any final, local decisions.”
KCS has a Board of Education meeting scheduled for Monday. The agenda has an item reserved for a Back-To-School Update, but it is unclear if there will be any further information at that time.
Currently in the state of North Carolina, anyone who has been vaccinated is allowed to go out in public without a mask unless a business requires patrons to wear one. However, in a press conference June 11, Governor Roy Cooper extended a State of Emergency requiring face coverings in certain settings such as public transportation, schools, health care facilities and childcare facilities.
Those orders would extend to school districts like Kannapolis at this point, though with numbers due to COVID-19 across the state on the decline and vaccination rates on the rise, it remains to be seen what guidance will be when school starts in August.
Currently there are 151 active cases of COVID-19 in Cabarrus County with an 2.4 percent positive rate among those tested. Additionally, there have been 89,102 first doses of vaccine administered, according to the Cabarrus Health Alliance. That is not yet the 80 percent the local health department is looking for, but it is up significantly from the end of the academic year.
In North Carolina there were 543 total new cases reported as of the morning of July 9 and an infection rate of 3.1 percent. More than 53 percent of the adult population has been fully vaccinated while 56 percent have received their first dose, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
These are all things which will factor into the state’s decision on mask requirements to start the school year and numbers KCS will be paying attention to themselves.
“Obviously we will keep you updated on any actions that impact KCS,” Garay said.
He continued: “We will be in touch soon, hopefully in the next two to three weeks with more updates about the opening of the 2021-22 school year, and please expect additional back-to-school reminders prior to our first day of school on Aug. 23.”
Cabarrus County Schools also announced it would be moving back to in-person learning five days a week May 23. The district is also waiting on guidance from the state on mask requirements, but it has said it will not offer a fully remote learning option, but the option was available through the Cabarrus Virtual Academy.