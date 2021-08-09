Kannapolis City Schools now to require masks inside

The Kannapolis Board of Education voted unanimously (4-0, Kevin Clark was not in attendance) to require masks inside on school property starting Aug. 10.
The decision comes a little less than two weeks after the Board of Education voted unanimously not to require masks following an announcement from Governor Roy Cooper that the state would not order districts to mandate them.
However, following a rising of COVID-19 cases in both Cabarrus and Rowan Counties, and reports from Atrium Health that the hospital system is seeing hospitalizations among the 0- to 12-year-old age group, new Superintendent Kevin Garay recommended during Monday’s Board of Education meeting that the district require masks indoors.
“The recommendation is to move to a mask requirement for all students, staff and visitors indoors, in KCS buildings taking effect 8/10/21 and to continue to follow all of the other approved components of the toolkit,” Mr. Garay said.
One of the biggest reasons for the recommendation from Mr. Garay was the situation with quarantines throughout North Carolina schools. If a child is exposed to a COVID-19 positive case and is not wearing a mask they must quarantine for 10 days. However, if both students are wearing masks and the student who was exposed has no symptoms, the quarantine can be limited to three days.
Recently, Mooresville Schools — which also opened the year with a masks optional policy — had to quarantine 80 students due to COVID-19 exposures. Their Superintendent said if there had been a mask requirement they would have only had to quarantine 10.
All of the Board members in attendance Monday said they above all else wanted children to be in school, but also that they wanted to keep children safe and requiring masks is the best way to do both.
“I don’t want to feel like I’m endangering children in any way, shape or form with a decision that I made,” Board Chair Todd Adams said. “I don’t think any of us take any of this lightly and daggone it, we keep saying, ‘This one’s hard and this one will be easier,’ but it doesn’t get easier.
“This is just a daggone mess and I’m tired of it.”
With the vote to require masks in school buildings, students will be able to go without masks outdoors. Additionally, while there is no option for virtual school given to children this year, Mr. Garay did say KCS has found a way to accommodate those who may be at high medical risk even with the masking option.
The state of North Carolina is still not requiring masks in school buildings this year, though Mr. Adams said the state could always come back with guidance mandating them at a later date.
Mr. Garay said in July’s meeting where they decided to make masks optional the hope was children ages 12 and under could be eligible to be vaccinated by as soon as December, but there is nothing set in stone on that front yet.
With most hospitalizations due to the Delta Variant coming among the unvaccinated at the current time and pediatric admittances being reported by Atrium Health and those younger than 12 ineligible for the vaccine, the Kannapolis Board of Education did not want the lack of a mask requirement to possibly result in one of their students suffering from a severe case.
“Keeping our children safe is at the top of our priorities,” Board Member Anita Parker said.
She continued: “I don’t think we have a whole lot of choice at this point. I think for the health of our children the best thing we can do is to accept this recommendation to mask them inside.”