Kannapolis City Schools now to require masks inside

Recently, Mooresville Schools — which also opened the year with a masks optional policy — had to quarantine 80 students due to COVID-19 exposures. Their Superintendent said if there had been a mask requirement they would have only had to quarantine 10.

All of the Board members in attendance Monday said they above all else wanted children to be in school, but also that they wanted to keep children safe and requiring masks is the best way to do both.

“I don’t want to feel like I’m endangering children in any way, shape or form with a decision that I made,” Board Chair Todd Adams said. “I don’t think any of us take any of this lightly and daggone it, we keep saying, ‘This one’s hard and this one will be easier,’ but it doesn’t get easier.

“This is just a daggone mess and I’m tired of it.”

With the vote to require masks in school buildings, students will be able to go without masks outdoors. Additionally, while there is no option for virtual school given to children this year, Mr. Garay did say KCS has found a way to accommodate those who may be at high medical risk even with the masking option.