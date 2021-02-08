Kannapolis City Schools to return to Plan B on Feb. 16 (updated)

The Board of Education agreed down the line that students should be on campus in some way, and after Buckwell’s recommendation of Plan B, they were quick to agree that is how they would move forward.

“I think this is the best thing that we could do,” Board Member Anita Parker said. “I like the fact that this will be our last transition…I think we’ve jumped around enough, it’s time to stay still and move on to the end of the year and get things done.”

Students will still have the option to remain in Plan C, and if they change their mind from now until the end of the school year, they can transition from B to C and even from C to B if they so choose.

“I know there’s some apprehension about going back but that option of C is still there,” Vice Chair Kevin Clark said. “I think a lot of students need to get back in the classroom in some form or fashion and this does that.”

Cabarrus and Rowan County have seen positive changes in their COVID-19 statistics in recent weeks. Cabarrus’s infection rate has fallen to 10.32 percent which is down from the more than 17 percent seen on Jan. 7. Additionally, hospitalizations are still high, but they are down from more than 100 to around 70 as of this week.