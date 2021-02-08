Kannapolis City Schools to return to Plan B on Feb. 16 (updated)

KANNAPOLIS — The Kannapolis School Board voted unanimously at Monday’s monthly meeting to move back into Plan B starting Tuesday, Feb. 16.
This move will be effective for the remainder of the school year and no further transitions will be made unless COVID-19 numbers rise in the district enough to where there is a necessary move back to an all-remote plan.
“This is what we’ll plan to do until the end of the school year,” Board Chair Todd Adams said. “Unless the state puts us in a different position or if the metrics go in a really wild direction that puts us back to fully remote.
“But otherwise, what we’re talking about tonight, for the sake of all of our faculty and staff and for the sake of all the parents, we’re making a decision that they’ll know where we are for the rest of the year.”
Superintendent Chip Buckwell recommended the move to Plan B after the district had been operating in an all-remote Plan C since holiday break began in December. Apart from that five-week stretch, Kannapolis City Schools had students on campus in some shape, form or fashion throughout the entire year.
They even moved into Plan A in November, but after the numbers rose to a high enough level, the Board of Education voted to take a step back. They had the option to go to Plan A again if they so chose at Monday’s meeting, but in Buckwell’s opinion, that would not have been the best idea.
“I do not think it’s responsible to recommend a move to Plan A for K-5 and I would add I want us to be as much a normal school year as possible,” Buckwell said. “I also want the students, staff, board and community to know I have and will continue to advocate for K-12 staff to be vaccinated as soon as possible and to prioritize those vaccinations.”
Governor Roy Cooper and newly elected North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt held a press conference last week “urging” school districts to move into in-person learning as quickly and safely as they could.
Despite that announcement, KCS was not going to let that influence their decision on whether or not to come back. This is consistent with the district’s operations over the last year as KCS did move into Gov. Cooper’s Plan A in November, but they waited a couple of weeks to do it until they were properly prepared.
The way they are handling this transition is consistent with that pattern of operations.
“We had provided face-to-face instruction at Kannapolis City Schools since August with the exception of the last five weeks after the holiday break when we were — and remain with — all-remote instruction,” Buckwell said. “That timeframe is set to run out next Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. The Governor’s announcement last week along with the State Superintendent of Public Instruction, the state school board chair and the head of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, nor the North Carolina State Senate Bill 37, changed or would have changed anything for us.”
The Board of Education agreed down the line that students should be on campus in some way, and after Buckwell’s recommendation of Plan B, they were quick to agree that is how they would move forward.
“I think this is the best thing that we could do,” Board Member Anita Parker said. “I like the fact that this will be our last transition…I think we’ve jumped around enough, it’s time to stay still and move on to the end of the year and get things done.”
Students will still have the option to remain in Plan C, and if they change their mind from now until the end of the school year, they can transition from B to C and even from C to B if they so choose.
“I know there’s some apprehension about going back but that option of C is still there,” Vice Chair Kevin Clark said. “I think a lot of students need to get back in the classroom in some form or fashion and this does that.”
Cabarrus and Rowan County have seen positive changes in their COVID-19 statistics in recent weeks. Cabarrus’s infection rate has fallen to 10.32 percent which is down from the more than 17 percent seen on Jan. 7. Additionally, hospitalizations are still high, but they are down from more than 100 to around 70 as of this week.
Rowan County’s infection rate has fallen from higher than 16 percent down to around 10 as well. The Kannapolis Board of Education urged citizens in December in the area to be more mindful about what they were doing to help slow the spread and they thanked them Monday for their diligence in helping get children back into school.