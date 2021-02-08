Kannapolis City Schools to return to Plan B on Feb. 16

The Kannapolis City Board of Education met Monday to review the current COVID-19 data and guidance, as well as the most recent recommendations from the state. Board members voted to return students to Plan B (hybrid instruction) beginning on Tuesday, Feb. 16.

Families with children (K-12) who were already scheduled for face-to-face learning in January do not need to do anything. Schools will be communicating your child’s cohort information in the coming days. Students who were scheduled for all remote learning in January will remain in all remote learning.

Please watch for more detailed information about the return to Plan B and communications from your child’s school in the next few days.

This story will be updated with more information Tuesday.