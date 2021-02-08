 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kannapolis City Schools to return to Plan B on Feb. 16
View Comments
top story

Kannapolis City Schools to return to Plan B on Feb. 16

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}
KCS logo.png

KCS will hold a public hearing Dec. 15.

 Logo

The Kannapolis City Board of Education met Monday to review the current COVID-19 data and guidance, as well as the most recent recommendations from the state. Board members voted to return students to Plan B (hybrid instruction) beginning on Tuesday, Feb. 16.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Families with children (K-12) who were already scheduled for face-to-face learning in January do not need to do anything. Schools will be communicating your child’s cohort information in the coming days. Students who were scheduled for all remote learning in January will remain in all remote learning.

Please watch for more detailed information about the return to Plan B and communications from your child’s school in the next few days.

This story will be updated with more information Tuesday.

View Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Gov. Gavin Newsom feels the heat

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts