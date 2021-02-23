Kannapolis Youth Council Members Selected

KANNAPOLIS – The Kannapolis City Council has appointed a Youth Council composed of high school students who reside in the city limits. The City Council’s goal is to create opportunities for students to become engaged in leadership development, provide avenues for volunteerism, develop leadership and communication skills, practice teamwork and to have a line of communication to the adult leadership in the decision-making process of the City.

Twenty-three high school aged students, who live within the Kannapolis City limits, have been selected to serve on the Youth Council. They were selected after completing an application process in December. They represent A.L. Brown High School, Northwest Cabarrus High School, Cox Mill High School, Cannon School and Covenant Classical School.

Brock Morgan, an A.L. Brown student, and Allison Gordon, a student at Northwest Cabarrus High School, will serve as co-chairs of the group.

Additional members of the Youth Council are:

Ally Zendejas, Amber Barnes, Ashley Burris, Carly Stegall, Caroline Barlow, Celeste Martinez, Courtney Graham, Destiny Davis, Gabe Perry, Joseph Levy, Kelsey Payne, Kevin Lo, Lillian Watkins, Lissette Gutierrez, Marin Powell, Nevaeh Williams, Niya Kerr, Samantha Holman, Shriya Agarwal, Trent Thompson, and Yesenia Vela.